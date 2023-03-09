Inaugural Tasmania JackJumpers CEO Simon Brookhouse is stepping down after two-and-a-half years in the role at the NBL franchise.

The club announced on Thursday they had accepted his resignation and he would depart on March 17.

Brookhouse, the first person employed by the JackJumpers in August 2020, said the time was right for a new challenge.

"Leading this club has been one of the highlights of my career. I am so proud to have been part of forming the strong foundations across the organisation," he said.

The JackJumpers stunned many by making the grand final series in their first season, and made it to the semi-finals in their second competition.

JackJumpers chair Keryn Nylander said Brookhouse had played a crucial role in building the club from the ground up.

"We thank Simon for his service and wish him all the very best for his future," Nylander said.

The roles and responsibilities of CEO will be managed by executives Christine Finnegan and Jorrick Chivers.