Brisbane chief executive Peter McLennan will follow the NBL club's coach and basketball boss out the door after announcing his resignation.

The Bullets announced McLennan's departure from the role on Friday, citing "another opportunity" as the reason for his exit but adding that they intend to keep him involved in some capacity.

The former Brisbane Roar A-League boss arrived in 2020 but will depart following an 8-20 season that included head coach James Duncan's early sacking and the involuntary redundancy of basketball general manager Sam Mackinnon.

The season had begun with the promise of title contention after the recruitment of former NBA stars Aron Baynes and Tyler Johnson.

Bullets co-owner Jason Levien hired Stu Lash - a former colleague at the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and previously a part of his sports agency - as an adviser to review the club's operations and act as a conduit to their US-based ownership group.

In January, McLennan also flagged a club-wide review on all positions, including his own.

"It's been one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make," McLennan said in a club statement.