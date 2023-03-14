'The kettle is whistling now it's that hot': Kings, Breakers set for epic Game 5 finale

As a classic NBL Championship Series shifts back to Sydney for a title deciding Game 5 on Wednesday night, the physical play on the floor between the Sydney Kings and New Zealand has become the focus as mind games and narrative building moves into overdrive.

The tension has been building throughout the series, with a wild season to reach its conclusion with the result of one final game. In a series between the top two teams in the league consisting of four All-NBL players, two coach of the year finalists and the league MVP, the added juice has only amplified attention on the finale.

Earlier in the series, Breakers owner Matt Walsh highlighted the foul count not falling in favour of the Breakers across several tweets. The tweets appeared opportunistic if nothing else, with the story filtering into the media, with some outlets opting to run a story on the officiating through three games.

Then, just hours before tip-off, the NBL highlighted those headlines in a social media post that left the Sydney Kings seething, with conversations taking place courtside at Spark Arena between Sydney and league officials as the players warmed up.

Kings' owner Paul Smith led the discussion, adamant the posts were in bad taste from an official league account.

"I was disappointed that the league chose to pick up those comments and amplify them in the manner that they did," Smith told ESPN on Monday.

"I don't think it represents what we're trying to do here in the league. The fact the league itself chose to cherry pick bits and pieces and turn it into something is disappointing to us. I don't know what kind of message it sends to the organisation, referees, whoever it may be."

The Breakers would even the series with an 80-70 win, posting a wire-to-wire victory to keep the series alive. As for the foul count, New Zealand were whistled for 17 fouls to the Kings' 21, with the home team holding a 26-14 edge in free-throw attempts - the first time all series they had committed fewer fouls and attempted more free-throws than the Kings.

Sydney Kings' Derrick Walton Jr reacts during Game 4 of the NBL Championship Series in Auckland, March 12, 2023 Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"After Matt Walsh's tweet, I knew exactly how tonight was going to get called and it was called exactly as I planned it would," Kings coach Chase Buford declared at the postgame press conference.

"We knew we were going to get hosed. We just said we have got to weather the storm and stick together. I don't think we did a good job of that to be fair. We've just got to handle it better.

"Without the free-throws, I think we would have really shut them down tonight. They were getting a lot," Buford continued, before looking over to the far side of the room where league owner Larry Kestelman and commissioner Jeremy Loeliger were positioned.

The frustration boiled over late in the fourth quarter, when Buford was whistled for a technical foul at a critical time in the fourth quarter with the Kings trailing 66-60 with 5:03 to play.

"It was a terrible tech on my part. I've got to be better. I clapped, a golf clap but I guess that's worthy. I mean, I look at Mody (Maor), woah...I guess that was worthy," Buford said.

After several minutes of questions regarding the physicality and officiating, a local reporter who had entered the press conference at the mid-way point due to the crush of fans leaving the building queried whether physicality was a part of the game, prompting Buford to call time on the press conference as he declined to answer before leaving the room.

Sydney Kings majority owner Paul Smith [L] watches Game 1 of the NBL Championship Series alongside club chairman Chris Pongrass and NBA great Luc Longley Jenny Evans/Getty Images

As the Kings quickly exited Spark Arena, word filtered to the New Zealand locker room about the postgame reaction from the Kings head coach, giving Mody Maor the perfect opportunity to claim a postgame victory.

"I've heard what happened," Maor confirmed. "This happened here in the start of the season too. Honestly, this doesn't even bother me, the reaction. Everybody is doing the best that they can.

"I sat here after three games in the series, and I didn't say one peep about the referees because they are doing the best that they can. All the other noise belongs somewhere else so don't ask me this. I for sure didn't get any help from anybody to win this game."

"Chase Buford is a fantastic coach. His team plays fantastic basketball. His team plays very, very physical basketball. Don't paint this as we play physical and they don't. They play extremely physical, and we love it. This is what we want in the playoffs. All the noise to try and get a whistle for the next game, I'm not taking part in this."

Buford has since been fined $3,500 for the comments he made after Game 4, with the NBL branding it a breach of the NBL's Code of Conduct.

While the Breakers capitalised on the moment, so did the league, with social accounts posting the final question and clip of Buford exiting the press conference within minutes.

Asked for comment, a league spokesman told ESPN they were comfortable with the way the series has been covered on official social media accounts.

New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Moar and club owner Matt Walsh celebrate the team's win in Game 4 of the NBL Championship Series in Auckland, March 12, 2023 Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The championship series has been as advertised thus far. It hasn't been pretty, in fact at times it's been painfully slow moving, with the constant stream of whistles grinding games to a halt as the two best defensive teams in the league push the physicality to the limit.

Overall, the free-throw count is relatively even at 101-92 in Sydney's favour, while the Breakers have been whistled for 93 fouls to the Kings' 78.

"It's gamesmanship. I don't take any of that stuff personally, at all," Walsh told ESPN on Monday when asked about being named by Buford in the postgame.

"Chase is going to do every single thing he can to help his team win. If he thinks he can get an edge by getting into the league's head and the refs head about there being an unfair edge, I think it's ridiculous, but Mody took a different approach.

"Our other home game when they shot more free-throws and then on the road and Jarrell Brantley fouls out you don't hear 'well, the refs really gifted us that game'."

When questioned on the timing of his tweets and the subsequent stories that followed, Walsh denied he crossed the line as the battle for the title reaches its conclusion.

"For me it was very clear. We'd played six playoff games, all six of those game we were called for more fouls than we shot free-throws," Walsh said.

"We just felt like something needed to be pointed out. We pointed out the data, I didn't make one other comment. I didn't sit there and say it was unfair, I don't think the league is telling the referees to influence things, of course not," Walsh said.

While Walsh suggested Buford was buying into the mind games, Smith believes the same can be said for the opposition.

"Matt's gaming it. As much as he accuses Chase of gaming it, Matt's gaming it. He's doing what he feels he's got to do to get his team back in play. Do I disrespect it? Not at all," Smith said.

Even if the public facing voices of the Breakers deny they were bothered, ESPN understands that Buford naming both Walsh and Maor in the press conference raised the eyebrows of some within the New Zealand organisation. The fallout from Game 4 adds another wrinkle to the drama between two teams that have genuine respect for each other, led by Walsh and Smith.

"This is the organisation that I have the strongest connection within the league, they were great to us during covid, I don't have one negative thing to say about the Sydney Kings," Walsh said.

Smith was quick to note that the Kings will need to play better in Game 5 to come away with the title, while acknowledging the stop and start nature of the postseason schedule has contributed to the building tension.

"For me, it didn't affect the result. We did not play well enough to win that game and that's it. That's it," Smith said.

"This is a five-game series, I don't even know when the last five game series was. Both teams have gone through three game semi-finals. Before that we waited for a Play-In Tournament and then we had a FIBA break. This has wound up and wound up and it's had an impact. The kettle is whistling now it's that hot."

Both teams have gone on the record with their hope that in the lead up to the game, the play on the court is all that will matter.

"We're going to see a champion, this isn't about me or Chase or any of that bull****, these guys are ultimately going to decide who the winner is," Walsh said.

Game 5 of the NBL Championship series between Sydney and New Zealand tips off at 730pm AEDT Live on ESPN and Kayo - Coverage starts at 700pm with The Jump pregame show.