Red hot Townsville Fire going for glory in WNBL grand final series

The Townsville Fire dished up a dominant first up win in the WNBL Grand Final series. Here's how Game 1 went down and what to look for as the Southside Flyers try and force a series decider in Game 2.

The orange army meant business and created an incredible atmosphere for the first game in the 2023 WNBL Grand Final series. The Townsville Fire took full advantage of playing at home, thriving off the fans' energy and using it to boast an impressive win over the Southside Flyers.

The Fire never looked like losing, from the get to go they were hitting shots and locking down on defence. Their energy was consistent throughout the game, no matter who was on court. This was evident from the even scoring spread. Shyla Heal top scored with 23 points, Tianna Hawkins had 20, and the next highest scorer was Courtney Woods with 11 after only playing 15 minutes. Considering two of the highest scorers came off the bench, it just goes to show how deep the Fire are; the total of 94 points being split almost 50/50 from starters and bench.

The same can't be said for the Flyers, who just couldn't find an answer to the Fire on neither offence nor defence. Bec Cole shot well, finishing with 20 points, but she didn't have much back up other than Sara Blicavs' 11 and Maddy Rocci with nine.

This was indicative to the tough and aggressive defence that the Fire were applying, their hands were always active, they were in the passing lane, and they took care of the D boards -- only allowing the Flyers four offensive rebounds and three second chance points. The Flyers' defence did not mimic that of the Fire's, they struggled to stop Steph Reid, and although she didn't score a lot, she still got her feet in the paint which is dangerous considering how lethal her teammates are from deep -- she finished with seven assists.

The Fire were emphatic Game 1 winners with contributors across the board. Emily Barker/Getty Images

To win in such dominant fashion means the Fire will be fired up and full of confidence going into Game 2 of the series. Not only looking at the score line, but the fact that three of their star players in Reid, Nicholson, and Karlie Samuelson -- all scoring under ten points. This must alleviate the pressure and show coach Shannon Seebohm that any member of his team can step up when necessary.

For the Flyers, their main worry will be bouncing back mentally. They never quite looked like coming back on Saturday and if they go in with the same mindset tonight then it will be all over. However, if we have learnt anything from watching the Flyers this season, it's that they always find a way to bounce back.

The senior players in the team will be looking to use their experience to refresh for Game 2, but a large majority of the team have WNBL Grand Final experience and know what it takes to win a championship. The calibre of the Flyers team combined with the experienced Cheryl Chambers means there's no reason why they can't bounce back, win, and force a third game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Tianna Hawkins - Can shoot from all over the floor, is in great form and is very fit.

Maddy Rocci - Very competitive and will be looking to assert her dominance in this second game.

Karlie Samuelson - Won't be satisfied with last week's performance and will want to heat up from beyond the arc.

Kayla Thornton - Loves the big stage and will thrive playing in front of a home crowd, will be looking to lift the intensity and give her team the winning edge.