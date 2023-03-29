The South East Melbourne Phoenix have hired Mike Kelly to fill their vacant head coach position, the team announced on Thursday.

Kelly, a one-time NBL Coach of the Year, will replace Simon Mitchell, who stepped down as head coach after four years with the Phoenix.

Kelly, 55, was among four candidates interviewed over the week leading up to the announcement, sources told ESPN. Kelly, who's been an assistant coach with the Perth Wildcats over the past two seasons, travelled to Melbourne for his meeting.

The other candidates who underwent interviews for the position, sources said, were Aaron Fearne, Judd Flavell, and Tim Fanning. A priority when it came to the final decision, sources said, was that the Phoenix's new head coach must have prior NBL coaching experience.

"It's been ramping up the last couple of days, but the conversations have been over the last couple weeks after a long timeline for the head coach search," Kelly told ESPN.

"I feel great that after looking all over the globe, they felt after some good conversations that we were on the same page and I was the right guy to lead this group."

Kelly is no stranger to the market he's about to enter, having played his first two years in the NBL with the South East Melbourne Magic through the 1996 and 1997 seasons. Kelly won an NBL Championship in his first season with the Magic, and was named the league's Best Defensive Player during both of his years with the team.

"The club has a great foundation not only on the court but also off the court. The professionalism in connecting with the community, I think they've done an amazing job of that right from the start," Kelly said.

"That's the organisation, that's the players, that's the coaches, led by (CEO) Tommy (Greer) and the ownership group so that's pretty cool to see. Having played a number of years on every level in Melbourne, right around this area, that heartland area, I've been a part of that, so it does feel in some ways like a little homecoming."

Kelly joins the Phoenix with NBL coaching experience at Melbourne United, Cairns Tapians, and most recently, the Perth Wildcats. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Kelly has achieved success in a coaching capacity, winning a title as associate head coach of Melbourne United in 2018, before being named head coach of the Cairns Taipans later that year.

Kelly spent three seasons with the Taipans, winning Coach of the Year in 2020, before being let go the following season.

"After Cairns it was tough because we were trying to build something and I think all I can say is that I learned a lot from that time," Kelly admitted. "We had some positives, we had some things that we could have done better, that I could have done better. It didn't extinguish any hopes or aspirations to be a head coach, it just made me think about what I could have done better and what we could have done better as a group, team and organisation.

"To me it's been especially important, particularly with the way Cairns ended to make sure that I was on the same page as the club. From everything I can see, our conversations, I feel that way with South East Melbourne. It's been super positive."

Kelly revealed that key lessons have involved managing the balancing act between freedom and accountability, with an admission that he may have got that wrong during his time in Cairns.

"I think I've always been a guy who wants to build relationships, I get along fairly well with people and connect," he said. "In Cairns, that was a key to our guys being themselves on the court and helping them get in the right positions. I think that was a positive.

"I think maybe the downside of what I did was that once you give guys a long lead, I probably needed to tighten up that lead at times, I think I learned that through my years. Even an old guy like me, it was a good learning experience and I think I bring that, the failures and the good stuff to South East Melbourne."

Despite the sudden ending to his time in the North, he denies the experience diminished his desire to once again man the sideline in the head role, praising the support he received from the Perth Wildcats during his time with the club. Kelly has thrown his name in the ring for multiple head coaching jobs during his time in Perth, while also taking on head coaching responsibilities with the Boomers, including last year's Gold medal winning Asia Cup campaign.

"The Wildcats have been amazing, led by Craig Hutchison, Danny Mills and John Rillie, they've been open to every opportunity for me and the other guys on the staff. Everyone that has supported me, that kind of flooded my thoughts when I got the call from Tommy," Kelly said.

"It's not been so much that I was pushing to get a job, I've just tried to do what I could to help Perth win and deal with the Boomers and just be a part of that. Then when things did come up and someone wanted to talk, I've been more than willing to talk and really excited to talk.

"I love the thrill of gathering a group and trying to get a group to play as one and compete as one and play for each other. That's what the Boomers allowed me to do, to be the leader of that again. That was kind of cool in a short time to get guys on the same page."

The Phoenix are coming off a second straight season without a playoff appearance, putting together a 15-13 record under Mitchell over the 2022-23 campaign.

Kelly is looking forward to building a team with two of the best players in the NBL in his opinion -- Mitch Creek and Alan Williams -- at his disposal. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"They had all kinds of talent and were very tough to stop. They consistently scored the ball and had numerous weapons inside and outside," Kelly recalled. "It's great that two of the best players in the NBL in Mitch Creek and Alan Williams are still there.

"I see the ability to consistently defend (as a benchmark). I think the injuries with South East Melbourne hurt more than other teams because it was key injuries to really key players. I could say the same about Perth (last season), if both teams had of consistently defended, I think both teams would have gone further. That's something that's key for us, bringing it consistently every possession defensively. You won't stop them every time, but I think we can slow teams more consistently than what happened last year."

The appointment comes on the morning of the opening of NBL Free Agency, with the Phoenix entering the period with four players contracted: Mitch Creek, Alan Williams, Reuben te Rangi, and Owen Foxwell.

"We're all in, a lot of phone calls right now and I'll be over there quickly and we'll get into free agency," Kelly said. "I've texted with Mitch and spoken to Alan. They've both been great. Those guys have been really great and welcoming."

"This time, maybe as I get older or have been around a little longer, I get a little more sentimental," he admits.

"Even though a lot of people would say I'm chill, I think a lot of people that know me, know my competitive nature. It still gives me butterflies. I have the excitement to compete every day."