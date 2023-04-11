Sources: Lual-Acuil Jr. signs with United

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. has agreed to a two-year deal with Melbourne United, sources told ESPN.

The second year of the deal is a player option, sources said, with the South Sudanese-Australian big-man rejoining United after a one-year stint with the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Prior to his stint in China, Lual-Acuil Jr. spent three seasons with United, helping Dean Vickerman's team to the 2021 championship - winning the league's Best Sixth Man award in the process - before earning All-NBL First Team honours during the 2021-22 season.

During his most recent season with United, Lual-Acuil Jr. averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

The 6'11 big-man projects as United's starting centre for the 2023-24 season, and brings an athletic, versatile, two-way skillset back to Vickerman's team. During his last season in Melbourne, Lual Acuil Jr. shot 37.5 percent from downtown and was among the league leaders in blocks.

The next time we'll see the 28-year-old play is with the South Sudan national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He represented the country during the World Cup qualifiers in August of 2022.

With the team confirming Flynn Cameron's signing, United's roster now includes: Lual-Acuil Jr., Cameron, Chris Goulding, Shea Ili, and Ariel Hukporti.