The NBL experienced an interesting phenomena over the 2022-23 season: the three teams that spent the most missed the playoffs, while the three teams that spent the least made it into the top-four.

The total spend of each NBL team from last season, obtained by ESPN and confirmed by multiple sources, shows the Adelaide 36ers spending $2.92 million; more than any other franchise, with the amount ultimately leading to finishing 8th on a ladder of 10 teams.

The 36ers were closely followed by the South East Melbourne Phoenix ($2.85 million), while the Cairns Taipans - who finished the season 3rd on the ladder and were competitive in a semi-finals series against the eventual champions - spent the least among all teams, at $1.65 million.

The total spend is calculated after payments like certain bonuses and agent fees are paid. The figures are an indication of the total cash spent from each team, before rules and provisions - the marquee and Special Restricted Player rules, for example - reduce the number certain salaries are worth to determine the cap hit.

The actual cash spend of each team is higher than these figures distributed to teams, due to the fluctuation of the AUD-to-USD exchange rate. A majority of restricted players receive their respective salaries in USD, and a fixed exchange rate is used to calculate the cap hit in AUD; the actual current exchange rate is higher than what the NBL uses to make its calculations.