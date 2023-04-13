Josh Giddey steps up with a near triple-double in Oklahoma City's play-in victory over the Pelicans. (2:03)

The NBL will host a pair of Christmas Day games during the 2023-24 season, with the hopes of furthering a new tradition in Australia's sporting landscape.

The league saw the December 25, 2022 matchup between the Sydney Kings and Melbourne United as such a success, that the upcoming season's iteration will go one further and feature a double-header.

The first game, at 5:30pm (AEDT), will see the Tasmania JackJumpers host the South East Melbourne Phoenix, before the Kings welcome the Illawarra Hawks to Qudos Bank Arena for a NSW derby at 7:30pm.

NBL on Christmas Day was a massive success in 2022. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

"After the incredible response we had last year it was important for us to schedule a huge Christmas double-header this season," NBL Executive Director and Owner, Larry Kestelman, said.

"Last season's game between Sydney and Melbourne United was watched by more than 300,000 people and was one of the most popular programs on the day. It not only delivered a fantastic in-stadium atmosphere and experience but was also a must-watch TV event."

A slate of high-profile games on Christmas Day is commonplace in the NBA - it began in 1947 and has been a successful annual tradition ever since - but has been relatively nonexistent in the Australian sports landscape.

The Kings put their hand up to host a game on Christmas Day during the 2022-23 season, and internally saw it as a successful undertaking.

The in-stadium experience featured Santa Claus leading the Kings out of the tunnel, Christmas music blaring over the entire evening, amid what appeared to be a rather children-heavy crowd. The on-screen product was bolstered by on-site commentary; just the second time the league had done it during the 2022-23 season.

The Kings were quick to show interest in hosting the game again.

"Sports fans everywhere told us they want NBL on Christmas and having listened, we acted," Kestelman said.

"We were the first professional sport to play a game on Christmas and as our League continues to grow, we want to keep breaking new ground and innovating. NBL on Christmas is now set to become a marquee fixture on the Australian sporting calendar, much like the NBA's Christmas games are in America.

"This year's Christmas double-header will be even bigger and we are confident both the Kings and JackJumpers will put on a wonderful, family-friendly day of world class sport and entertainment."

That Christmas Day double-header will be sandwiched between a pair of games. On Christmas Eve, the Adelaide 36ers will host the Brisbane Bullets, while Boxing Day will see Keanu Pinder's first game back in Cairns as a member of the Perth Wildcats.

The full schedule for the 2023-24 season schedule will be released on Thursday, April 20, the league said.