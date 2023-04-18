Trans athlete deemed ineligible to play in NBL1

Basketball Australia (BA) has determined transgender basketballer Lexi Rodgers is ineligible to play for the Kilsyth Cobras in the NBL1 competition this season.

An expert panel, including Dr Peter Harcourt, BA's chief medical officer, three-time Olympian and BA board member, Suzy Batkovic, and Associate Professor, Diana Robinson, made the determination after it was revealed in March that Rodgers had applied to play in the women's league.

BA assesses the prospect of elite level transgender athletes playing in its competitions on a case-by-case basis, balancing a range of factors in its decision-making process. No explanation as to why Rodgers was deemed ineligible to play was offered by BA in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Firstly, on behalf of Basketball Australia I'd like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Lexi for her cooperation, understanding and patience throughout this process -- it's a complex space that continues to evolve," Batkovic said.

"While Lexi is understandably disappointed with the outcome, I know she'll continue to support her NBL1 South team throughout the season and be an active member of the basketball community.

"As we continue to develop our own framework for sub-elite and elite competitions, we understand the need to have a clear process and continual education within all layers of the sport so we can best support players, coaches, clubs, associations and the wider basketball community.

"I also want to make it clear because it's important, that while this particular application was not approved based on criteria for elite competition, Basketball Australia encourages and promotes inclusivity at community level."

Rodgers and the Kilsyth Cobras have been informed of this decision and BA has reached out to Rodgers to ask for her assistance and feedback in the handling of this process and her experiences.