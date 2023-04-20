Zach Lowe and Kendrick Perkins break down how Kawhi Leonard's injury absence will affect the Clippers. (2:00)

Tai Webster and Corey Webster have both signed new two-year deals to return to the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN.

The respective contracts of both Webster brothers are structured in the same way, sources said, with a team option on the second year of each deal.

Tai, the younger of the Kiwi brothers, joined the Wildcats toward the end of the 2022-23 NBL season, averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He was hampered by a hamstring injury in the Wildcats' final few games.

Corey emerged as one of the Wildcats' most consistent and efficient players over the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent - on 4.6 attempts - from downtown.

Tai and Corey Webster of the Wildcats. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Both Websters have represented the New Zealand Tall Blacks in major international tournaments, and are expected to do the same at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, beginning in late August.

Corey, 34, is currently playing for Al Aly in the Egypt Basketball Super League.

The Webster brothers are both expected to, once again, be prominent members of John Rillie's team. Corey was the Wildcats' second-leading scorer last season - only behind Bryce Cotton - and was among the team's primary perimeter threats. Tai added another creation option when he joined the Wildcats toward the end of their 2022-23 season, and is expected to feature more heavily as a ball carrier going into the team's next campaign.

The Webster brothers join Cotton, Keanu Pinder, David Okwera, Ben Henshall, and Kyle Zunic as contracted players on the Wildcats roster going into the 2023-24 NBL season.