Boomers pre-World Cup schedule taking shape

The Australian Boomers' preparation schedule ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is starting to take shape.

The pre-tournament schedule for the Australian men's national team includes a preparation camp in Cairns, warmup games in Melbourne, and final preparations in Tokyo, multiple sources told ESPN.

The World Cup will take place across three Asian countries -- the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia -- from August 25 to September 10, and the Boomers will enter the tournament among the favourites to compete for a medal.

Australia's national team is expected to feature some of the stalwarts of the program -- led by Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, and Jock Landale -- as well as the country's younger talents, headlined by the likes of Josh Giddey and Josh Green.

Brian Goorjian is once again at the helm of the Boomers, who will kick things off with a preparation camp in Cairns, Queensland from August 1-10. An extended Boomers squad is expected to feature at this camp.

Jock Landale and Patty Mills in action for the Boomers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The squad will then head to Melbourne, Victoria to continue its training camp, and to take part in a series of warmup games from August 11-18. The Four Nations Tournament, as it's tentatively being named, is expected to feature Australia, New Zealand, South Sudan, and Brazil, sources said.

The South Sudan national team has also qualified for the World Cup and features a number of Australian-based NBL players. The tentative plan is for South Sudan to hold its pre-tournament training camp in Melbourne, sources said.

The Boomers will finish their pre-tournament schedule in Tokyo, Japan from August 18-21, where they'll continue training and likely play at least one more warmup game.

The draw for the World Cup will take place on April 29 in the Philippines; that's when the Boomers will learn who their group stage opponents will be and where those games will be played.

The Boomers are coming off a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was the program's first ever top-three finish in a major international tournament.