Sources: Isaac Humphries agrees to join 36ers

Isaac Humphries has agreed to a one-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

With the signing, the Australian big-man will rejoin a 36ers team he was a member of for two seasons -- from 2020 to 2022 -- bolstering CJ Bruton's frontcourt.

Humphries spent the 2022-23 season with Melbourne United, leading the entire NBL in blocked shots with 1.7 a game, while also averaging 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds a contest.

Humphries' first year with the 36ers was during the COVID-effected 2020-21 NBL season; he averaged 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.8 blocks per game before a foot injury saw him miss time. He was widely regarded as a potential MVP candidate before the injury.

Humphries, 25, is a one-time NBL Rookie of the Year -- playing his first professional season with the Sydney Kings in the 2017-18 campaign -- and was on the Atlanta Hawks' roster for the back-end of the 2018-19 NBA season. He played two seasons of college basketball with the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Sydney-native was a member of the Australian Boomers team for their final window of FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the end of February.

In November of 2022, Humphries came out as gay, becoming the only openly gay male playing in a top tier basketball league.

The 36ers are coming off a 13-15 season, where they finished in eighth on the NBL ladder.

Humphries joins Mitch McCarron, Antonius Cleveland, Robert Franks, Sunday Dech, Kyrin Galloway, Jason Cadee, and Nick Marshall as currently contracted players on the 36ers' roster.

A mutual parting of ways between Franks and the 36ers remains the expectation, sources said. The 36ers have the intent of adding both a high-level import point guard and forward, sources said.