Ahead of their matchup in the second round, take a look back at the biggest moments from the Heat-Knicks rivalry of the late 90s. (1:13)

Taran Armstrong has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cairns Taipans, sources told ESPN.

Armstrong, a 6'5 point guard out of Burnie, Tasmania, spent the last two seasons at California Baptist University, before entering the transfer portal in April.

He had narrowed down his list of potential schools to Gonzaga, Xavier, Creighton, and Providence, but instead decided to forgo the remainder of his NCAA eligibility to join the Taipans for the next two NBL seasons.

Armstrong earned WAC Freshman of the Year honours after his first season at CBU, before averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game as a sophomore.

Armstrong, 21, was widely regarded as one of college basketball's best passers over his two seasons at CBU. He shot 44.8% from the field and 30.5% from downtown as a sophomore.

Taran Armstrong has joined the NBL's Cairns Taipans. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before attending CBU, Armstrong was a member of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, playing alongside Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels within the program.

The Taipans are coming off a season where they finished third on the NBL ladder with a 18-10 record, pushing the Sydney Kings -- the eventual champions -- to three games in their semi-finals series. Adam Forde was named the 2022-23 NBL Coach of the Year.

Armstrong joins Tahjere McCall, Sam Waardenburg, Jonah Antonio, Lat Mayen, Bul Kuol, Akoldah Gak, and Sam Mennenga as contracted players on the Taipans roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Taipans still have a desire to add a Next Star to their roster for the 2023-24 season, sources said.