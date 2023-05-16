Sydney Kings part ways with coach Chase Buford

Former Boomer Ryan Broekhoff likes the balance of youth and experience in the initial 18-man squad, and reflects on his time in the national side. (1:34)

Brekkie with Broekhoff: Boomers put together an exciting squad (1:34)

The Sydney Kings have parted ways with head coach Chase Buford, sources told ESPN.

Buford had a team option for the 2023-24 NBL season, which the Kings chose to decline, sources said, as the 34-year-old continues to be in consideration for an opportunity with an NBA team.

Buford was appointed head coach of the Kings in 2021, and won two championships in as many seasons with the team.

Chase Buford and the Kings have parted ways. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Buford, the son of San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford, was known for his passionate demeanour, and his analytics-heavy style of coaching, quickly helping to lead the Kings to the 2022 NBL Championship; the franchise's first title in 17 years.

The Kings are expected to immediately begin a wide-ranging search for a new head coach.

...more to come