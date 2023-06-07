Milton Doyle has signed a two-year deal to return to the Tasmania JackJumpers, sources told ESPN.

Doyle will return to the JackJumpers after a successful 2022-23 NBL season with the team, leading them to a semi-finals appearance and being named to the All-NBL First Team.

The JackJumpers have been engaged in discussions with Doyle and his representatives since the end of the last NBL season, sources said.

Doyle's season with Turkey's Tofaş came to an end in the beginning of June, so an agreement was able to be reached for the Chicago-native to return to Tasmania for at least the 2023-24 NBL season.

Doyle, a 6'4 shooting guard, averaged 17.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over the course of the 2022-23 NBL season, leading the JackJumpers to a 16-12 record and a spot in the semi-finals. The JackJumpers would go on to lose in three games to the New Zealand Breakers.

Doyle joins Will Magnay, Jack McVeigh, Anthony Drmic, Clint Steindl, Junior Madut, Jarred Bairstow, and Fabian Krslovic as rostered players with the JackJumpers for the upcoming season. Sean Macdonald, Walter Brown, Josh Tomasi, and Tre Armstrong are signed as development players.