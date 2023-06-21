Opals Tess Madgen and Darcee Garbin discuss the make-up of the Australian team ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup on home soil. (2:01)

The Opals will be without the best point guard in the country and their most consistent player at international level when they compete at next week's FIBA Asia Cup in Sydney.

Impressive play maker Steph Reid, who was primed for a big tournament after a stellar WNBL season and championship with Townsville Fire, injured her calf while playing in NBL1 a fortnight ago and veteran big Marianna Tolo, a proven performer on both FIBA and Olympic stages for many years, is nursing a foot injury following her European campaign in Spain.

And with seven players (Ezi Magbergor, Sami Whitcomb, Jade Melbourne, Cayla George, Kristy Wallace, Alanna Smith and Bec Allen) currently competing in the WNBA, World Cup All-Star Five member Steph Talbot recovering from an ACL, and Sara Blicavs taking some time off from the game, there are opportunities aplenty.

There's depth through coach Shannon Seebohm's guard rotation with the experience of captain Tess Madgen and Lauren Nicholson, Maddy Rocci and Shyla Heal, a trio champing at the bit after missing selection for the Opals' Olympic and World Cup campaigns, offering versatility, varied tempo and scoring prowess through the one and two spots.

An exciting prospect looms inside the post with Lauren Scherf stepping up in the absence of Tolo and George.

Lauren Scherf has been named in the Opals' squad. James Worsfold/Getty Images

With her imposing 196cm frame, Scherf has proved she's more than just a bash and crash big body while adding to her all-round game during the past two WNBL seasons where Perth coach Ryan Petrik gave her the licence to fire from deep.

One of three World Cup bronze medallists returning to Sydney, Darcee Garbin has played at the past two Asia Cups and will slot into the starting five and welcome greater minutes as she teams up with Scherf.

Fresh from 3x3 success and a WNBA training camp with Chicago Sky, Anneli Maley's athleticism, work ethic and relentless approach to defence will be important against the likes of Japan in the pool games.

Alice Kunek returns to the Australian line up for the first time since 2018 and could prove to be the Opals key performer.

Kunek, who has won medals with the Opals at Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup level and built a strong body of working playing in Europe, brings crucial experience, length and the ability to score to a line-up missing its WNBA big guns.

Alice Kunek in action for the Opals in 2018. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

There is some serious scoring power in Amy Atwell and Chloe Bibby, who shone together for Perth Lynx last WNBL season, with the pair making their Opals debut on home soil alongside Chantel Horvat, who most recently played in Poland with fellow Aussie Smith.

The top four ranked countries from the Asia Cup will advance to 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifying tournament.

The Opals tip off their campaign on June 26 against the Philippines at the Quaycentre, face Chinese Taipei the following night then Japan on June 28.

Following a rest day on June 29, finals will unfold on June 30 and July 1 with medal games completing the tournament on July 2.

Opals Asia Cup team: Amy Atwell, Chloe Bibby, Keely Froling, Darcee Garbin, Shyla Heal, Chantel Horvat, Alice Kunek, Tess Madgen, Anneli Maley, Lauren Nicholson, Maddy Rocci, Lauren Scherf.