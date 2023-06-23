What to expect from Opals' opponents at the FIBA Asia Cup

AUSTRALIA has never won a gold medal at FIBA Asia Cup competition and in order to make history will need to halt a Japan line-up looking to make some of its own.

The Japanese have won the past five titles and are shooting for a sixth in Sydney where they return to the scene of last year's World Cup disappointment where they finished 9th.

The top countries battle it out on night three in what looms as the pool game of Group B which also features the Phillipines and Chinese Taipei.

THIS is Japan's third trip to Sydney in 12 months, having visited NSW for three friendlies against Australia last June ahead of the World Cup in September.

Japan won the series 2-1, but the Opals prevailed when it mattered with a 71-54 victory in the final World Cup pool game.

Retaining a core of the group which won silver at the Tokyo Olympics then gold at the 2021 Asia Cup is an obvious strength.

Of the 12-player team, eight represented Japan at the last World Cup and Olympics with 7 reaching the top of the podium in Jordan, however Ramu Tokashiki and Rui Machida are notable absentees from the front court.

Superstar Himawari Akaho can do it all at both ends and was tournament MVP in 2021, averaging 10.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while Saori Miyazaki is no stranger to the big stage having produced a 26 point, 11 assist performance in the gold medal match in Jordan.

She also earned All-Star Five status off the back of a tournament-best 9.6 assists per game.

Japan team: Himawari Akaho, Azusa Asahina, Saki Hayashi, Aika Hirashita, Anri Hoshi, Stephanie Mawuli, Saori Miyazaki, Nako Motohashi, Monica Okoye, Maki Takada, Nananko Todo, Mai Yamamoto.

THE Philippines have enjoyed a major boost with the inclusion of Vanessa de Jesus who will shoulder play making responsibilities.

The Duke University point guard was born and raised in the US by parents Phillip and Maria who were born in the Philippines.

The 21-year-old, who averaged 5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assist across 32 games last season, received her Philippine passport in May.

At just 24, Jack Animan is very much the face of the Gilas program and back on court after overcoming knee struggles.

At 195cm, she brings size, length and experience which was desperately missed at the 2021 instalment of the Asia Cup.

Forward Afril Bernadio is one of the team's most experienced campaigners and performed strongly during warm-up games in Melbourne against NBL1 teams Keilor Thunder and Casey Cavaliers this week.

Bernadio finished fourth for points per game in Jordan in 2021 averaging 14.5, going 52.2 per cent from the field. The Gilas Philippines finished seventh at the 2021 tournament.

Phillipines team: Jack Animam, Afril Bernadino, France Mae Cabinbin, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo, Mikka Cacho, Camille Clarin, Ella Patrice Fajardo, Vanessa De Jesus, Jhazmin Joson, Louna Ozar, Janine Pontejos, Angelica Surada.

FIBA ranked world No. 33, Chinese Taipei has finished sixth at the past two Asia Cup's and will strive to be around the same mark in Sydney.

It's largely a new-look team with just five players from Jordan in 2021, where Division A status was secured, part of this year's campaign.

The experience of shooting guard Hsi-yeh Liu will be crucial as Chinese Taipei deal with the daunting task of facing Japan in their opening game before following it up with Australia 24 hours later. Istvan Derencsenyi/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Chinese Taipei are tasked with the toughest of starts, powerhouse Japan on opening night then hosts Australia 24 hours later. It's not until day 3, they get a crack at the Phillipines and the chance to secure a critical victory and dodge a last-place finish in Group B.

The experience of shooting guard Hsi-yeh Liu, who was second for points per game for her nation in 2021 with 9.8, and guard Wei-A'n Chen, third with 7.4, will be crucial.

Chinese Taipei team: Cheng I-Hsiu, Chen Yan-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Huang Siang-Ting, Huang Ling-Jyuan, Peng Hsiao-Tong, Chang Chi-Fang, Lo Ping, Lin Tieh, Wu Yu-Hsuan, Liu Hsi-Yeh, Pan Tzu-Yin, Chen Wei-An, Han Ya En, Yang Jhih-Yu, Liu Hsin-Yu, Chen Meng-Sin, Cho Ching.