Gary Clark has signed a one-year deal with the Illawarra Hawks, sources told ESPN.

Clark, a 6'6 American forward who's played five seasons in the NBA, joins the Hawks as their third and final import signing of the 2023-24 NBL season.

Clark is coming off his second season with Capitanes de Ciudad de México in the NBA G-League, averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the field and 41.6 percent -- on 9.7 attempts a game -- from beyond the arc.

Over the course of his career, Clark has suited up for five NBA teams -- the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Orleans Pelicans -- with his most prolific stint coming during the 2020 Playoffs with the Magic, where he averaged 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds, in 28.8 minutes per game, in a first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 28-year-old won an NBA G-League Championship in 2019 as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers -- among his assistant coaches: new Sydney Kings head coach, Mahmoud Abdelfattah -- and represented the USA in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

Clark joins a Hawks team that's coming off a league-worst 3-25 record, but has significantly revamped its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Jacob Jackomas' team now has Clark, Justin Robinson, Tyler Harvey, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Mason Peatling, Sam Froling, Daniel Grida, Will Hickey, Lachlan Olbrich, Todd Blanchfield, and AJ Johnson (Next Star) as contracted players going into the 2023-24 campaign.

The Hawks now only have one local roster spot to fill and are targeting an Asian player, sources said.