Opals score century in Asia Cup opener

The Opals have thrown down the gauntlet in their opening match of the Asia Cup women's tournament in Sydney with a dominant 105-34 at Quaycentre in Sydney.

With a changed-up side from the one that secured bronze at last year's World Cup, the Opals hit their stride quickly against the Philippines with Lauren Scherf and Darcee Garbin top scoring with 17 and 18 points respectively.

Never troubled the Opals used their height advantage to dominate the rebounding game while debutant Chloe Bibby looked at home sinking threes at will.

By halftime they'd secured a 33 point lead before the scoreline blew out in the last quarter as the Philippines simply had no response.

Speaking to Basketball Australia media post-match, Bibby said she was happy with her debut in front of family and friends.

"It's an amazing feeling, feeling super honoured right now and glad we got the dub too. I saw my family and gave them a little thumbs up," Bibby said.

"I was really happy with everything all together, I mean obviously we just had a couples of lapses, but overall I think it was a great first hit out for us."

The Opals now face Chinese Taipei on Tuesday night, broadcast live on ESPN.