The Opals have set up a massive group-deciding clash with Japan in the women's basketball Asian Cup after cruising to a second big win by hammering Taiwan 91-45.

Australia were challenged more than in their 71-point opening game rout of the Philippines, but their height advantage, multiple scoring options and stifling defence proved decisive on Tuesday.

Taiwan opened the scoring with a three-pointer, but that was their only lead with Australia reeling off the next 11 points.

The Opals' lead never dipped below four as they led 19-12 at quarter-time and scored the last nine points of the second to lead 41-24 at half-time.

Lauren Nicholson of Australia drives to the basket during the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup match between Australia Opals and Chinese Taipei. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Australia maintained the pressure throughout the second half to lead by 30 at three-quarter time and conceded just five points in the final quarter.

The Opals had a colossal 68-21 rebounding advantage with Anneli Maley dragging down 15 boards.

Forward Keely Froling added some offensive punch off the bench, topscoring with 16 points and notching nine rebounds and two blocks.

Captain Tess Madgen was perfect from the field shooting four from four in her 12-point haul, a tally matched by fellow guard Madison Rocci.

Chantal Horvat scored 10 in 10 minutes, Alice Kunek also tallied 10 and pulled in nine rebounds.