Finn Delany signs 2 year deal with NZ Breakers

Kiwi forward Finn Delany has signed a two-year deal with the New Zealand Breakers, sources told ESPN.

The signing re-unites Delany with his hometown Breakers, where he spent six seasons, from 2015-2022.

The 6'7 forward spent the 2022-23 season with Telekom Baskets Bonn in the Basketball Bundesliga, helping the team to second place in the German league, as well as the 2023 Basketball Champions League title.

Stuff's Marc Hinton was first to report Delany was in advanced talks to return to the Breakers.

Delany had interest from multiple teams during this NBL Free Agency, including a strong offer from the Perth Wildcats, sources said, but returning to New Zealand was a priority.

In 54 games with Bonn, over the most recent season, Delany averaged 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, playing a key role in what was one of the team's most successful seasons in its history.

Delany, a native of Nelson, New Zealand, was named to the All-NBL Second Team over his 2020-21 campaign with the Breakers, averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The 27-year-old joins William McDowell-White, Izayah Le'afa, Cameron Gliddon, Thomas Abercrombie, Mangok Mathiang, Daniel Fotu, Dane Pineau, and Mantas Rubštavičius (Next Star) as officially contracted players on the Breakers' roster ahead of the 2023-24 NBL season.

ESPN's reporting from June is that American big-man Zylan Cheatham has signed with the team as its first import. Head coach Mody Maor is currently in Las Vegas at the 2023 NBA Summer League, on the hunt for two more imports: a pair of perimeter players.

The Breakers finished the 2022-23 NBL season with the league's second best record, falling to the Sydney Kings in five games in the Championship Series.