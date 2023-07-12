New Sydney Kings signing Jonah Bolden talks about what he hopes to bring to the two-time defending NBL champions after three years away from the game. (2:30)

Jaylen Adams -- the 2022 NBL MVP -- has signed a one-year deal with the Sydney Kings, sources told ESPN.

The signing sees the Kings bring back one of the franchise's best players in recent history, with the point guard set to return to the role he expertly filled during his sole season with the team two years ago.

Adams signed the contract on Wednesday (AEST) upon arrival in Las Vegas, sources said, midway through NBA Summer League.

Adams, 27, most recently played for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association, after beginning the 2022-23 season in Serbia with KK Crvena Zvezda.

The 6'2 guard was a member of the Kings during the 2021-22 NBL season, winning the league's Most Valuable Player award -- headlining the All-NBL First Team -- while helping lead the team to a championship under Chase Buford.

During his one season with the Kings, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Jaylen Adams will return to the Sydney Kings for NBL24. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Prior to his first stint in Sydney, Adams spent two seasons in the NBA; one with the Atlanta Hawks, and another with the Milwaukee Bucks as a two-way player. During the 2019-20 season, Adams played in the NBA G-League, with the Wisconsin Herd, alongside new Kings teammate, D.J. Hogg.

Adams, out of Baltimore, Maryland, joins a Kings team that's won back-to-back titles, and just added a new head coach in Mahmoud Abdelfattah.

Under CEO Chris Pongrass, the Kings have re-tooled impressively after the loss of Xavier Cooks to the Washington Wizards, and Dejan Vasiljevic choosing to execute his NBA and Europe out.

The Kings now have Adams, Hogg, Jonah Bolden, Shaun Bruce, Jaylin Galloway, Angus Glover, Makuach Maluach, Kouat Noi, Jordan Hunter, and Alex Toohey (Next Star) contracted for the upcoming NBL season. The team has two more spots to fill: one import and one local position.