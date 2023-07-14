Boomers bronze medallist Duop Reath is keeping his options open while in the midst of an impressive Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Scoring in double digits in each of his four appearances as the main rotation big man on the bench, the recently turned 27-year-old pointed to his multi-year experience in Vegas for his consistent level of play.

"There's been a lot going on, especially with the hype with Victor (Wembanyama). There's been a lot of energy around the city. It's been fun, it's always a good experience to be here and be around this kind of environment," Reath told ESPN.

"I've done a couple of Summer Leagues and I think I know to go in with the mentality of playing hard.

"Once you do that, good things usually happen. The experience I've gained over time has allowed me to learn from my mistakes that I've made.

"I just want to know the role I can play. I'm coming here for the experience. I just wanted to see if I can fit in. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to play to the best of my ability and leave it all on the floor."

With two-way contracts for NBA teams expanding from two to three this season, the Trail Blazers do have a vacant roster spot, opening the door for Reath to follow the path of fellow Australian Jack White, who secured a spot with the Denver Nuggets at last year's Summer League.

"Credit goes to my teammates for getting me in positions where I just have to finish," Reath said.

"I think my biggest focus has been on the defensive role, trying to communicate, trying to be as active as I can and play with a lot of energy. Crash the offensive glass, because I know if I was to play at this level, my role would be an energy guy, doing the little things to help the team win."

Duop Reath #68 of the Portland Trail Blazers blocks a shot Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While the NBA remains the priority, Reath has suitors across the world, after back-to-back strong seasons in the NBL with the Illawarra Hawks and in China with Qingdao Eagles. Reath tallied 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game across 39 appearances with Qingdao.

"China was a great experience for me, I felt like I was playing a different role. The imports have to impact the game a little bit more, I felt it helped me as a player, it helped my game to grow. It's a different culture, it took some time to get used to it, but overall it was great.

"I'm not really sure what's next, I'm looking at all my options, but I'm just blessed to be in a situation where I have some options. I'm grateful for that and just trying to be the best I can now."

While clubs scramble for his signature, Reath is set to fight for his place in the Boomers FIBA World Cup squad, with the back-up centre spot set to be one of the interesting storylines through training camp.

Reath was named in the final squad for the Tokyo Olympics alongside Jock Landale and Aron Baynes. Reath appeared in four games during the bronze medal run, averaging 4.2 minutes per appearance. Thon Maker, Keanu Pinder and Sam Froling are the other true centres in line to fight for a spot in the final squad.

"It's going to be competitive. You've got great big men over there," Reath admitted.

"Whoever they select is going to be the right pick. It's going to be for the right fit for the team. It's going to be competitive; I think it's going to be a fun environment but at the end of the day everyone is going to have to compete for their spot.

"It's a competition. We need the best team to be on the court. Everyone will be at camp trying to play their best, it will be the best fit for the team to help them win. Whoever gets selected, gets selected."