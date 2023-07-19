Former Boomer Ryan Broekhoff likes the balance of youth and experience in the initial 18-man squad, and reflects on his time in the national side. (1:34)

Josh Giddey drove the lane and threw down a one-handed slam. Jack White soared above to the rim to catch and finish an impossibly high lob. Dyson Daniels swatted shots into the back wall. Jock Landale was unable to be contained in the paint.

Meanwhile, Brian Goorjian switched between sideline and baseline, keeping a watchful eye on proceedings.

It may have been easy to forget, but this wasn't the Boomers World Cup training camp tipping off early, it was instead a Melbourne United minicamp with some seriously high-profile attendees.

The Aussie NBA stars formed one team, with young United guard Zac Triplett joining them. On another team, fellow Boomers Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding were joined by German NBA prospect Ariel Hukporti and other core Melbourne rostered players. The third team was made up of rising talent from within or around the United organisation.

"The reason we put this camp together was the internationals we have on the roster. To have a third team in practice at a high level and a high salary cap is exceptional for our first day," head coach Dean Vickerman said with a smile.

"Giddey and Dys have been working out of here, Jock and Whitey come back and always want to be involved. They believe it helps them get better. To have the four of them together, it's something we did a few years ago at MSAC, we always want to be open to helping the Boomers campaign, and the Tall Blacks."

The appearances provided a tantalising lookahead to the World Cup, with Giddey and Daniels taking turns running the offence in front of a packed Hoop City facility.

"What impressed me so much, seeing Josh's growth as a player coming through our junior system, Dyson, they're just huge guards and they are such a problem. The wingspan, the athletic ability, the ball handling. I love seeing the size and athletic ability and the skillset of shooting is really improving so it was fun to see," Vickerman said.

Unsurprisingly, the scrimmage was physical, with Dellavedova hitting the floor on multiple occasions, while Landale and Hukporti traded heavy screens.

At one point, Dellavedova met White in mid-air to cut off an outlet pass, getting to the ball first before crashing to the floor. Much to the bemusement of Dellavedova, the day's lead official, Vickerman did not blow the whistle. Later, Landale called for Goorjian's assistance with the whistle as he repeatedly found strong position under the basket, much to the amusement of those watching from the sidelines.

"First time having the group together, but it was definitely competitive against quality opposition. You're not going to get better than that pretty much anywhere in the world," Dellavedova said.

An integral part of the Boomers backcourt for over a decade, Dellavedova expects training camp to be as fierce as ever, with Giddey and Daniels each poised to join the final 12-man squad for next month's FIBA World Cup, creating a selection headache for Goorjian and the Boomers staff.

"Boomers camps are always some of the most competitive and physical basketball you're going to play. That's what makes the Boomers great, that competition has always been there, and it makes sure that everyone is ready to go from the very first game. I'm looking forward to it, I've been working hard getting ready for it," Dellavedova responded, before pushing back on the idea of any anxiety around selection.

"No. It's basketball, it's doing what I love. I've always been the underdog from juniors to now. Going into a camp I've always had the same mentality and I think that's where I do some of my best work so I'm looking forward to it."

Returning to United after a season with the Sacramento Kings, Dellavedova prioritised playing opportunities in the NBL this season, while leaving the door open for an NBA return.

"I discussed it with (Kings head coach) Mike (Brown), it wasn't certain, I would have had to wait and see (about securing a roster spot for this season). Heading into the Olympics I just wanted the opportunity to play a lot more so I'm looking forward to that.

"With the NBL finals finishing in mid-March, there's always the opportunity to go back later on after playing a lot here. It's definitely the goal to try to win a championship here, I'm fully focused on that and then we'll see what happens after the season and try to get back on for the playoffs."

All told, the scrimmage lasted around an hour, in an invaluable experience for those in the United organisation and a handy tune up for those World Cup bound.

Up next: Training camp in Cairns.

UNITED EXPECT BIG THINGS FROM TRAVERS

The one big name absentee from the star-studded practice was Luke Travers, with the United forward finishing up Summer League duties with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week. Vickerman confirmed the rising star is earmarked to play the four to begin the season, as the team once again identify a defensive identity heading into NBL24.

"We really want to lock him into the four spot to start with and let that be his absolute base. We did that with Jack White and were able to play a little smaller at times," Vickerman said.

"There's so much ball handling, it's almost like a second point guard on our team. We think it's perfectly suited to the skillset that he has, seeing him dive a little bit more at Summer League where they played him as a small ball five at different times, I think there's lineups where we can take advantage of his ability to play above the rim. I think if he finds the balance of taking people off the bounce and getting out in transition to make decisions, he can be super effective for us."

Travers impressed in Las Vegas, averaging over two blocks per game while also proving impactful on the glass and as a facilitator in transition. Vickerman conceded he did have some minor flashbacks to last season, when White was snapped up by the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract.

"For sure," he said with a laugh. "To hear that all the two ways had disappeared on that team kind of gave you some surety. We were always told that Cleveland thought was that he needs to go back and go to another level in the NBL before they felt he was ready for the NBA. He had great flashes (in Vegas)."