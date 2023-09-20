Sources: Adelaide 36ers to release import

The Adelaide 36ers are planning to release import Jamaal Franklin, sources told ESPN.

The 36ers made the decision following their 112-80 loss to the Perth Wildcats at the NBL Blitz in the Gold Coast; Franklin finished with 15 points in the contest.

Franklin, 32, joined the 36ers after a season in the Philippines with the Converge FibreXers. Prior to that, the 32-year-old shooting guard spent time with the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

CJ Bruton began the process of looking for a replacement import early on Wednesday morning. The plan is for the team to add more backcourt depth, sources said.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images for NBL

The 36ers started their Blitz campaign with a pair of blowout losses: one to the New Zealand Breakers, before falling to the Wildcats on Tuesday evening. Questions regarding Franklin's fit with the team began well before the Blitz, sources said.

The 36ers are also in the process of moving Trentyn Flowers -- their 18-year-old Next Star -- as more of a wing moving forward, multiple sources said, after attempting to use him as the team's primary point guard to begin preseason.

The 36ers have one more game at the Blitz -- a Thursday night matchup with the Tasmania JackJumpers -- before their opening game of the NBL regular season against the Brisbane Bullets on September 29.