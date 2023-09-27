Beyond NBL24 opener pageantry, Throwdown rivalry runs deep

Throwdown XXI will be a giant, hilarious spectacle.

Scottie Pippen will be in the house; LaMarcus Aldridge, too. DJ Havana Brown will perform at half-time. It's all happening.

The season opener for the 2023-24 NBL season will be the 21st time Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix will have faced off against each other, and there's a real sense it'll be the centre of the Australian basketball universe for that evening.

That's the superficiality of it.

Dig a little bit deeper, and the crosstown rivalry means more than that sort of pageantry.

"There's always the whispers of: we're better, you're better, or we're the little brother, you're this, you're that, you're arrogant, you guys are this," Mitch Creek, the Phoenix's marquee forward, told ESPN.

It’s clear that, among those who’ve been involved in them, the Throwdowns really mean something. Just ask Mitch Creek. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"Because we're both based in Melbourne out of the same home court, there's a bit of hostility around: this is our home court, not your home court. Because we both play there, there's always gonna be a bit of that grudge match. If you put both Sydney teams in Qudos Bank Arena, I think you'd have the same thing.

"It's like: whose rafters are these? I think, when you really boil it down, everyone goes, 'I'm not gonna take a backwards step and, if I do, I know, well sure, that this isn't gonna be our house; this is their house'. I don't wanna go into someone else's house. I wanna go into my house."

It's clear that, among those who've been involved in them, the Throwdowns really mean something. Some rivalries are contrived, but the idea of fighting for bragging rights of a city, and an arena, is important to these teams.

Both franchises play in Melbourne's John Cain Arena and have had competitive rosters since the inception of the Phoenix in the 2019-20 NBL season. For United head coach Dean Vickerman, there's legitimate consideration taken into making sure his team wins the four games against the Phoenix each season.

"As long as I'm at Melbourne United and there are Throwdowns, we'll assess that at the end of the year," Vickerman told ESPN. "Did we win the Throwdown?

"It'll always be about: can we go to a bigger venue? Can this be a vehicle for the Throwdown to get to the highest capacity arenas around, and where can we take this thing to? We wanna create a rivalry that's strong. Going to their home games and seeing our fans come into it, and get really into the game. It's great fun. I get up for it. I love it."

The 2023-24 season will be Mike Kelly's first at the helm for the Phoenix -- taking over from Simon Mitchell, who always coached with an added fire in Throwdowns -- and there's some level of anxiety heading into the matchup against United.

Kelly was once an assistant coach in Melbourne under Vickerman, and played the majority of his professional basketball career in the state of Victoria, so the significance of the matchup and rivalry isn't lost on him.

"Every practice I've gone to, every preseason game we've had so far, I've been edgy, just because it's so fun to be around this group, and it's such a great opportunity for us every day," Kelly told ESPN.

"Put that times a million playing Melbourne United.

"Having roots there, and getting to go against Dean, Chris [Goulding], the guys that are there, it's like a dream come true. The excitement around Melbourne right now, in our preseason games, as well as just the hype in the media, it's just gonna start building and building toward that game."

Vickerman -- who has deep roots in Melbourne basketball, both as a player and coach -- hopes the Throwdown can help lift the status of the sport in the city. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

There's a lot to keep an eye on going into the season opener.

United has had a successful offseason and are one of the early favourites to win it all, and they're now led by a Matthew Dellavedova coming off an inspired preseason. The three-time Olympian has had big showings in Throwdowns before, but there's a feeling that, based on his showing at the NBL Blitz, he may be primed for his biggest yet.

"I don't know which Throwdown it was, but it was a unique experience because every bucket in that third and fourth quarter, the crowd was going nuts for both sides," Dellavedova told ESPN on the Throwdown. "It was a really cool atmosphere. They're always competitive, physical games, and that's how it should be."

The season opener will also mark the return of Ariel Hukporti, who missed all of the 2022-23 campaign with a ruptured Achilles; the German big-man -- part of the NBL's Next Stars program -- will match up against Tyler Cook, who's an injury replacement for Alan Williams (knee) and was named the MVP of the Blitz.

United's Ian Clark will miss the contest with a hamstring injury, while the Phoenix's Gary Browne will also be sidelined with a hip complaint, so both teams will be without starters or starter-level players.

United's other key signing this offseason, Luke Travers, will play in his first Throwdown, and is relishing the matchup against a passionate Mitch Creek.

"To go against Creeky in such a big game is something I'm looking forward to, and it's a challenge as well," Travers told ESPN. "It's something you look forward to, as a young player watching him the last couple of years. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

For some of the players, the game will have personal sentiments. Hukporti's mother has flown in from Germany to watch him play in the matchup. Travers and Kyle Bowen have had their parents travel from Perth. Flynn Cameron's parents flew in from Queensland.

Vickerman -- who has deep roots in Melbourne basketball, both as a player and coach -- hopes the Throwdown can help lift the status of the sport in the city; there's a legitimate thought that the game can become so popular, it can move from its home in John Cain Arena to the larger Rod Laver Arena next door.

"It was fun getting back into Rod Laver to watch the Boomers games; it's like, wow. I remember when I was in Auckland, in Spark Arena going to an Alicia Keys concert, [and thinking] we've gotta play here," Vickerman said. "We've gotta get from North Shore to here.

"This one is: we've gotta get back to Rod Laver. I hope we can make that happen."

If the market dictates it, then playing a one-off game in a larger arena wouldn't be off the cards; for now, though, all eyes are on Thursday evening. There's an expectation of parity across the NBL going into the 2023-24 season, so every win is important. The pride in this matchup, however, brings out something a little extra in everyone involved.

With DJs at half-time and basketball legends in the house, the Throwdown could be viewed as just the NBL season opener. But the crosstown rivalry means more than that sort of pageantry. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

It's why the game was sold out nine days in advance. And, the city's sporting conscience being focused on the AFL Grand Final this weekend gives that extra bit of motivation to be winners in Melbourne at this moment in time.

"If you win, you get bragging rights," Creek said.

"When Melbourne beat us... and I remember Chris coming out and going, 'yeah, we'll see you in the third game'. Yeah, we saw you and that's how it was. That's fair. That's fine. Good on you. But, there's plenty more games to play. You guys didn't make finals the next two years or whatever it was... we have to understand the whole picture, and not just see it for: oh, it's the Throwdown, there's a bit of intensity, people talk about it. It's everything. It's the history of it... And that's the intensity of why the game's are so high. I love playing in 'em.

"I'd love to retire one day and someone calls me up on a three-day contract, and brings me back in to lay a few Dave Barlow screens and dislocate some shoulders, win a couple of championships that way... It's a time where you can step up and that's the biggest format apart from a Grand Final, I believe, and that's where the real players play."