It's Monday, the weekend's action is in the books and it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

Perth's defence is going to hold them back once again

Peter Hooley: Storyline. They can't win like this. It was a problem last year and even though it's only one round, giving up 95 points and then 110, is just not going to get it done. The Wildcats have all the tools to be a good defensive team, especially with the likes of Jordan Usher and Alex Sarr, but collectively they need to buy in.

Kane Pitman: Headline. Unlike last season, the Wildcats have the personnel to finish the season with a top four defence. The work on the glass is an early watch, with rebounding a storyline throughout last season. The Wildcats have already conceded 27 offensive rebounds through two games, leading to 30 second chance points which would have the full attention of the Perth coaching staff. On paper, they project to improve significantly on this end of the floor and I expect that to be the case.

Olgun Uluc: Headline. The first two games of the season weren't great signs on that end of the floor -- particularly after last season's issues defensively -- but the personnel is a lot more conducive to the Wildcats figuring things out. Rebounding is still a problem, and defending the point of attack may be tough with the backcourt they've brought back, but there's reason to trust the back line of the defence to not be too concerned long-term.

After a 2-0 start, United confirm they are the clear championship favourites

Peter Hooley: Storyline. Depth wins championships. When it comes to winning a championship, it relies heavily on a few things. Firstly, the superstars need to play to their level and then perhaps more importantly, the supporting cast needs to be ready to deliver. Sydney showed that last season and Melbourne United have a whole lot of both with this current roster. With Jo Lual-Acuil and Ian Clark still yet to come in, they're likely going to have to deal with the 'favourites' tag all season long.

Shea IIi drives to the basket during United's Round 1 win against the 36ers. Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Kane Pitman: Headline. United are loaded with big names and a truly stifling defence, but the other side of the court is still a question as the early rounds roll on. Coming into the season, I did query whether United had enough outside shooting on the roster and a 21-for-72 (29%) start in the Round 1 double was worth noting for now. Clark will help as Hooley referenced, though I do suspect United will find themselves in a lot of grind-it-out games as the season progresses. It's certainly likely head coach Dean Vickerman will be okay with that, though, as his squad once again looks like a terrifying defensive force.

Olgun Uluc: Headline. Calling this a headline may just be semantics, but I have a problem with the word 'clear'. They're definitely one of the main contenders to win it all -- their top-end talent is elite, so is their depth, and they'll probably guard as well as anyone this season -- but they're not alone in that top tier of teams. The Sydney Kings and New Zealand Breakers will probably have a good argument as title favourites at different points in the season, so it's best to hold off on crowning Melbourne this early.

Brisbane down 36ers, announce return as legitimate NBL playoff contender

Peter Hooley: Headline. Let's not get too carried away. I'm not ready to go all in on saying the Brisbane Bullets are back, because it was just one game and it was one that they started very poorly. They do look like a completely different side from their struggles last season and the offseason recruiting looks to have this team in good shape to have a successful year. Check back with me after four rounds and I'll let you know if I have jumped on board the Brisbane wagon.

The Brisbane Bullets are off to the perfect start in NBL24. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Kane Pitman: Headline. Playoffs is a stretch too far after Round 1, but the Bullets are back as a team you should expect night-to-night competitiveness from. Nathan Sobey looked to have spring in his legs, Aron Baynes is a physical menace on the glass and for the first time in a long time, the Bullets have a high-level import organiser at the point guard position. Shannon Scott was an underrated floor general last season in Cairns and he delivered on night one with the Bullets, dishing seven assists to just two turnovers. Knock on wood, but the Bullets look healthy entering the season, which is a far cry from this time 12 months ago.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline. With a renewed culture and seemingly the ability to defend consistently at a high level, these Bullets should be in contention for one of those top-four spots. They do need a lot to go right -- Baynes and Sobey need to stay locked in game in and game out, and their ancillary players will have to provide an offensive spark on a consistent basis -- but the foundation is seemingly there for them to be competitive every game. That foundation meant they didn't look fazed by Adelaide's early run in Round 1, so being so steady will probably be a big key to their success.