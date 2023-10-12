Imports shine as Tasmania thrash Illawarra in NBL

Open Extended Reactions

Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth believes Milton Doyle is good enough to play in the NBA after the import starred in a 103-73 thrashing of the Illawarra Hawks.

American guard Doyle continued his rich vein of early-season form with 19 points at a packed MyState Bank Arena in Hobart on Thursday night.

He also picked up a team-high nine rebounds as well as five assists to help Tasmania (3-1) to their third victory in a row.

Doyle's performance came after he dragged Tasmania across the line against defending champions the Sydney Kings and competition heavyweights Melbourne United.

"I can't say enough about him as a person, and his calmness," Roth said.

"He has this 'silent assassin' kind of image with him. He doesn't get rattled, he plays at his own pace."

Roth said 29-year-old Doyle was one of several NBL players good enough to play in the NBA.

"(Scouts) want the young kid that is 18, 19 years old," he said.

"There are multiple guys over here that can play in the NBA at their age, but they don't get a chance because everyone wants the hot new toy.

"It's unfortunate (but) it's great for us."

In his first season with the JackJumpers, fellow US import Jordon Crawford was electric with 17 points and six assists.

The point guard joined the franchise from Buyukcekmece in Turkey, where he led the Basketbol Super Ligi in scoring with an average of 19.6 points per game.

Jack McVeigh got in on the act with 15 points in what was Tasmania's equal highest score since joining the national league two seasons ago.

The home team blew the game open with a 31-10 second quarter against the sloppy Hawks, who conceded 11 turnovers by half-time.

"We've got to be better. Enough is enough," Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas said.

"We're always back-pedalling, trying to do something. Guys are looking at the bench. It's just not good enough.

"There has to be a change within the group. We do a lot of work ... a lot of video.

"But there is nothing video-wise that will help us. It's just the will of us right now."

Illawarra mustered more defensive grit during periods in the second half, but by then the margin was too wide.

The Hawks have won just one of their opening three matches this season and have now lost 15 of their past 16 games on the road.

They shot at just 38 percent from the field, while the JackJumpers were on point from deep and shot 43 percent of three-point attempts.

Tasmania came flying out of the blocks and were up by 13 points before Illawarra cut the deficit to 24-19 at the first break.

Gary Clark top-scored for Illawarra with 16 points, while Justin Robinson had some decent moments early and a first quarter that netted seven points.