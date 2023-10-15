Open Extended Reactions

Some trademark stifling defence and a hot shooting first half from Chris Goulding meant Melbourne United had little trouble disposing of the Brisbane Bullets 89-78 in their NBL match at John Cain Arena.

Both teams came into Sunday's game from matches on Friday night, with Melbourne winning in Perth and Brisbane losing at home to Sydney, and their encounter was a chess match early and a defensive grind.

That was until United captain and 413-game veteran Goulding blew the game open. He hit four three-pointers in the latter part of the second quarter, including three in-a-row making up a 9-0 run.

He had 15 points at half-time and that - combined with the superb defence of United holding Brisbane to 28 points on 32 percent field goal shooting with 11 turnovers - put the home team in control, 43-28.

Chris Goulding shoots from deep against the Bullets. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The Bullets were still missing their starting front court of the suspended Aron Baynes and injured Josh Bannan, and had no answer for the physicality and defensive commitment of Melbourne.

Melbourne's lead would balloon to as much as 27 points before the Bullets managed 31 in the fourth quarter to close the final margin to 11.

United lost Matthew Dellavedova to concussion before half-time but Goulding stepped up to top-score with 18 points while Shea Ili had 14 and eight assists, and imposing Next Star Ariel Hukporti 11 points and 12 rebounds.

While United coach Dean Vickerman was happy with the win to improve to 4-1, his thoughts were with Dellavedova.

"We got him home pretty quickly and he'll be assessed," Vickerman said.

"Obviously there's a little bit of history there over his career and I'm just feeling for him right now.

"We'll find out more information but we're just more concerned about him right now and we saw too much of it last year (with Ili) so I just hope he's doing good."

It was a third straight loss for Brisbane, and with Baynes still sidelined for three more matches, but they will take something from the fourth quarter.

Shannon Scott top-scored with 19 points while Nathan Sobey had 16 and Chris Smith 15, while Tyrell Harrison contributed nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bullets coach Justin Schueller will take the lessons from a loss to the club where he was assistant coach for past six seasons.

"It's a frustrating one again and I've got to do a good job here of just figuring out why we went through a huge patch there where we just couldn't create offence," Schueller said.

"It just felt like we were searching too long for offensive answers and I love the fight in our group, and that we continue to challenge, but it's just that offensive patch, and only 28 points in the first half is not where we need to be."