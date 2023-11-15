Wildcats keep rolling with fourth straight NBL win

Open Extended Reactions

The Perth Wildcats continue to build momentum, with superstar Bryce Cotton and projected top NBA draft pick Alex Sarr shining in the 88-80 home NBL win against the Cairns Taipans.

The Wildcats have now strung four wins together after a four-game losing streak had things precariously placed.

Coach John Rillie has changed things up a little since and it's helped free up their three-time MVP winning superstar Cotton.

They kept the momentum going on Thursday night at RAC Arena against a Taipans team who ended their last season in the play-in game.

Tahjere McCall of the Taipans. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Snakes were at full strength for the first time this season with the return of import guard Patrick Miller and Next Star Bobi Klintman, but the 'Cats opened up with the game's first seven points.

Cairns managed just five points in the first five minutes, but then worked into the contest, including a couple of three balls from Lat Mayen (15 points, 5-of-7 three-point shooting).

Leading 25-20 after the first period, Perth still led 47-43 at the half thanks to 16 points from Cotton. While the Wildcats were out to a 10-point lead heading into the fourth, the Taipans weren't going away.

The Snakes closed that gap to three after triples to Mayen and Sam Waardenburg (nine points, five rebounds) early in the final period, but the Wildcats did enough to win by eight to improve to 6-5 on the season.

Alex Sarr puts up a shot for the Wildcats. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Cotton finished with 25 points, four rebounds and four assists with Sarr exciting around the basket for 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Tai Webster also had 12 points, Jordan Usher 10 and Kristian Doolittle 10 to go with eight rebounds but Keanu Pinder had a rough night with four points and four turnovers against his former team.

Rillie wasn't getting too carried away with the winning streak though.

"We need to keep getting better, I'm not going to get lost in the minutia of what you guys like to talk about regarding our team," the coach said.

"We need to just keep getting better and have another opportunity Saturday to a team (Brisbane) who came in here and embarrassed us."

Cairns slipped to 4-5 with the loss on a night when they shot just 36 per cent from the floor and had 19 turnovers while sending Perth to the foul line 34 times (29 themselves).

Captain Tahjere McCall had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Snakes with Miller adding 12 points and six assists, and Bul Kuol 10 points in a fascinating battle with Cotton.

Taipans coach Adam Forde hopes now that his full group his together they can start finding their groove.

"We're just struggling to score points really," he said.

"It's a work in progress and the good thing is with everybody back in the line-up, we're trying to find that balance and now we have Tassie to bounce back at home on Saturday before the two-week window, which everybody has."