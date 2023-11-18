McVeigh nails OT winner for JackJumpers against Taipans

Open Extended Reactions

Jack McVeigh has drilled a long three-pointer on the buzzer in overtime as Tasmania rallied from behind to beat the Taipans in Cairns.

A second period of overtime looked certain on Saturday night when Cairns star Tahjere McCall breezed to the rim to tie the game with just seconds on the clock.

But, with no timeouts remaining, the JackJumpers threw it forward and McVeigh (24 points) played hero to secure a 90-87 NBL win.

Jordan Crawford (20 points) had scored all 10 previous points in overtime for Tasmania after missing a shot that would have won the game in the last second of regular time.

Cairns led by six at the final break and held that buffer for most of the final quarter.

But the points dried up -- they scored just 10 in the final term -- as the JackJumpers moved to a 7-5 season record and Cairns dropped a second close, tough game of the round to fall to 4-6.

McCall (21 points) and Patrick Miller (26) did all they could to drag the hosts home, but a 29-48 rebound count and their dry spell in the final minutes of regular time cost coach Adam Forde's side.

The Taipans managed just one first-quarter assist as McCall did all the offensive damage.

They still trailed by seven though, despite JackJumpers coach Scott Roth fearlessly benching star man Milton Doyle when he picked up his second foul inside four minutes

Former Taipan Clint Steindl hit two quick-fire triples and the visitors led by nine in the second term.

A Lat Mayen triple sent the Taipans on a 13-2 run that gave them a two-point lead at half-time.

In-form Tasmanian centre Will Magnay left the game in the third quarter after copping an accidental hand in the face, although the former NBA big returned in the fourth quarter.

He immediately made an impact, swiping away McCall's mid-range shot before Doyle scored at the other end.

Doyle picked up his fourth foul soon after and the home crowd sensed the moment.

But the hosts couldn't find a bucket and Crawford's triple -- his first points since the first quarter -- gave Tasmania a lead before Miller tied the game 77-77 inside the last 30 seconds.

The visitors emerged with possession after a mad scramble under the basket but Crawford, well guarded by Taran Armstrong, missed the final-play match-winner but made no mistake in overtime.

Cairns' NBA draft prospect Bobi Klintman (hip) missed the clash.