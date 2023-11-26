Open Extended Reactions

This week has shown some key movement on the ladder and at the end of Round 4, only one team is left undefeated -- but only just! There were a couple of very close games, keeping fans on the edge of their seats and it has taught every team in the competition not to count out any of their opponents, regardless of where they may sit in the standings.

Most exciting game: Southside Flyers vs. Perth Lynx

Round 4 started off strong with a huge game between the Southside Flyers and the Perth Lynx. With their home court advantage and fans behind them, the Flyers pulled off an incredible two-point win over the previously undefeated Lynx and showed great resilience considering their loss last round.

The Lynx will be particularly disappointed with the result, considering they were leading by more than 20 points in the first half, but failed to put the game to bed in the second.

As expected, young guns Maddi Rocci and Aari McDonald went head-to-head, but it was the veteran on court who really changed the momentum and gave the Flyers a chance to stay in the game. Lauren Jackson was named 'Player of the Game' and rightly so, posting 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists -- her best game of the season so far.

For the Lynx, it was Emily Potter and Miela Goodchild who led their team, supported by Anneli Maley and Amy Atwell. The game could have gone to overtime, the Lynx getting multiple looks in the final seconds, however, it wasn't meant to be, and the Flyers were pumped to secure the win.

Surprise of the round: Lynx go from undefeated to two defeats on the trot

The Perth Lynx had a dream start to their 2023-24 campaign, but it all came crashing down this round.

Starting off the season undefeated, they were in prime position to continue that run in Round 4. With MVP contender Aari McDonald at the helm, the team had surprised many, as their fast-paced high octane shooting game style proved to be unstoppable -- playing at their home stadium however, seemed to have made quite the difference.

In their first away game of the season, they lost to the Flyers. The loss must have rattled them considering they went back home and were met with a 16-point blow from the Townsville Fire.

It's unlikely the Lynx were expecting to finish the round sitting 0-2, but it just shows that nobody can risk being complacent in this competition.

Stand out performance: Caps impress even in defeat

It was a thrilling end to the last game of Round 4, with the top of the table almost falling to the bottom team. The Melbourne Boomers head into the fifth round of the 2023-24 season undefeated, while the UC Capitals are still yet to get a win next to their name.

The Caps started well and looked to be the stronger team in the first half, there were no signs that they were in fact, at the bottom of the ladder.

It was Caps' captains Alex Sharp and Jade Melbourne who provided early for their team before Alex Fowler also stepped up -- the three of them combining for 64 of the team's 81 points.

Without the likes of Gemma Potter and Alex Bunton on court, the Caps rallied and put up a mighty fight. In the last few minutes, it looked as if they were going to get over the line, however, a tough Boomers team held strong, and it went to overtime.

If it hadn't been for the foul trouble that saw Melbourne, Monica Okoye, and Nicole Munger go to the bench, the result could have been very different. Nonetheless, it was a standout performance by the Caps and something we can expect to see more of as the season progresses.

Round 4 results:

Southside Flyers defeated Perth Lynx 94 - 92

Adelaide Lightning defeated by Townsville Fire 51 - 74

Bendigo Spirit defeated Sydney Flames 82 - 66

Perth Lynx defeated by Townsville Fire 76 - 92

Melbourne Boomers defeated UC Capitals 87 - 81