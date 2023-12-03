Open Extended Reactions

A last-play block from Tyrell Harrison and another flying smother from Nathan Sobey has helped Brisbane home in a one-point NBL win over Illawarra.

Chasing just a third road win from their last 21 trips, the Hawks came from eight back and led by four in the final quarter against a team that's had its share of last-term jitters.

But Brisbane edged clear on Sunday and defended a one-point lead when Chris Smith's shot rimmed out and Harrison (10 points, eight rebounds) blocked Gary Clarke's lay-up to secure a 78-77 win.

Rocco Zikarsky of the Bullets celebrates during the game against the Hawks. Russell Freeman/Getty Images

Sobey (eight points, seven rebounds, six assists) had earlier got a hand in front of Tyler Harvey's three-point effort that would have tied the game with 40 seconds to play.

Sam McDaniel (11 points) also hit a crucial mid-range jump shot to put Brisbane back in front in the final minute.

The Bullets scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter but it was enough to secure a second victory in three days after a similarly nervy finish in Cairns that ended a three-game losing streak.

They improved to 7-7 as a result, while the Hawks (3-8) were forced to lick their wounds after going within a bucket of back-to-back victories.

Smith (16 points) again provided the attack from the bench while Aron Baynes, sporting a black eye from Friday's bruising defeat of the Taipans, had 10 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes.

Harvey shot just one-of-11 from the field to finish with five points but the Hawks shared the production, with four men scoring between 10 and 13 points.

Clark (13 points, nine rebounds) loomed as the match-winner down the stretch but couldn't finish multiple efforts around the rim.