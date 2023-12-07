JackJumper Doyle flies to US after father's death

Open Extended Reactions

Tasmania JackJumpers import Milton Doyle will miss the club's upcoming NBL clash against the New Zealand Breakers after the death of his father.

Chicago-born Doyle, his wife and children have travelled to the United States to be with family and attend the funeral.

Tasmania coach Scott Roth said Doyle played Saturday's game against Adelaide after being told of the news and informed the club afterwards.

"After the game he pulled me aside and was quite emotional," Roth told reporters on Thursday.

Roth expressed his condolences and paid tribute to Doyle's resilience.

"Most athletes, the best way they can honour their families is to go out and play. I'm sure he was playing that game for his dad," he said.

"He's a great human being and our players know that. We're just rallying around him."

Doyle will miss Saturday's clash against the Breakers in Auckland, with Lachie Barker called in as a replacement.

Roth said the club will give the 30-year-old as much breathing room as he needs.

"On behalf of the entire club I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Doyle family," JackJumpers CEO Christine Finnegan said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Milton and his family at this time and we will support them in any way we can through this difficult period."

Doyle, who joined the JackJumpers for the 2022-23 campaign, averages 16 points a game this season and 4.7 assists.

Second-placed Tasmania have won four of their past five games, their sole loss in that period coming against the Breakers who sit third last with just four wins from 12 starts after finishing runners-up last season.

"For me it was probably the poorest game from beginning to end that we've played," Roth said. "A lot of uncharacteristic errors and gambles."