WNBL Round 6 review: Nicholson on fire for Flames, Lynx get handed massive loss

This round had a bit of everything; close games, blow outs and a select few players stepping up to the plate and getting things done for their team. The Sydney Flames took advantage of their games against lower ranked teams, the Melbourne Boomers made a big statement off the back of their first loss of the season and the UC Capitals continue to find themself on the bottom of the ladder after failing to get a win on the board.

Stand out performance - Lauren Nicholson, Sydney Flames

Lauren Nicholson proved just how dangerous she can be and why she is one of the best in the league this past round. Leading her Sydney Flames team to two wins in Round 6, she didn't let the youth of the Adelaide Lightning, or the UC Capitals, get to her top scoring in both games with 20 and 26 points respectively.

While Izzy Borlase and Jade Melbourne have been attracting plenty of attention, Nicholson put her experience and talent on show. Her ability to shoot the three ball - sometimes from very deep - her strength to finish under the ring, and her knowledge of when to pull up in the midrange are all things her opponents can and should learn from her.

Nicholson also possesses the ability to step up and make big time plays in crucial periods of the game. Both Flames' wins this past week have been in close contests, but Nicholson was able to bear the pressure, make the right decisions and perform as her team needed her to.

Lauren Nicholson of the Flames in action Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Most exciting game - Sydney Flames vs. UC Capitals

In Round 6 we had three games worth being named the 'most exciting', as they all went down to the wire and the winning margin not exceeding three points. As expected, it was the Adelaide Lightning, UC Capitals and Sydney Flames who were involved in said close games, but it was the Flames who found themselves on top for two of them and the Lightning and Caps who yet again, couldn't finish in a close one.

Izzy Borlase and Jade Melbourne shared a similar feat in that they both carried the pressure of taking the game winning shots, the young pair ultimately unable to win it for their teams. It was in no way their fault for the losses, but it begs the question as to how a game could end up in the some of the youngest hands in the competition and why the deal wasn't sealed earlier on.

Both teams face similar issues in being young, but within both teams there are leaders who need to step up and use their experience to propel their teams to a win rather than a loss down the line.

Surprise of the round - Melbourne Boomers thrashing Perth Lynx

Although this game may not come as a complete surprise to some, it wasn't a result that fans would expect. Two teams played each other back-to-back within the span of a week, and yet the see-sawing score line gave us all a shock.

It was only last week that the Perth Lynx took the Melbourne Boomers' undefeated title after winning by 17 at the Boom Box. At the time, that seemed like a monstrous win considering what was on the line, and the Boomers' previous form. However, in Round 6 the Lynx were faced with their own thrashing at home, losing to the Boomers by a huge 31 points.

If you had watched the first three quarters of the game, this is not the result you would have been expecting, regardless of last week's outcome - there was only eight points the difference at the break.

The Boomers took control in the fourth quarter, thanks to the likes of Aimee Rocci who was electric to start, with a quick six points to her name and her energy reflecting on to her teammates. From here, it was over for the Lynx as the Boomers could not be stopped and their opponents failed to find the bottom of the net. For a team that is known for their deep range, they shot a poor 11% from the three-point line - a telling sign of their fate.

RESULTS:

Sydney Flames defeated Adelaide Lightning, 66-64

Melbourne Boomers defeated Perth Lynx, 93-62

Sydney Flames defeated UC Capitals, 72-70

Southside Flyers defeated Bendigo Spirit, 76-51

Adelaide Lightning defeated by Perth Lynx, 95-98

Townsville Fire defeated UC Capitals , 84-55