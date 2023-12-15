Wildcats edge JackJumpers by a single point in Perth

The Perth Wildcats come back from 16 down to beat the Tasmania JackJumpers 89-88, as Bryce Cotton's 28 points snatches the game for Perth. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Superstar guard Bryce Cotton has delivered when it mattered most once more as the Perth Wildcats overcame Jordon Crawford, Will Magnay and the Tasmania JackJumpers to win 89-88.

The JackJumpers did plenty right at RAC Arena on Friday night as they looked for a fourth straight NBL win, finishing the game with 22 offensive rebounds and taking 10 field goals more than the Wildcats.

Tasmania also had Crawford (29 points, 5-of-8 three-point shooting) and Magnay (17 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) who delivered massive performances.

Tasmania did regain the lead thanks to Magnay, but two Cotton foul shots proved enough with Crawford's attempted three on the buzzer rimming out.

Jordon Crawford of the JackJumpers drives to the key. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The win improves the 'Cats to 9-6 on the season with Cotton finishing with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Keanu Pinder added 15 points and six boards while Webster, Jordan Usher and Jesse Wagstaff all scored 10.

Perth coach John Rillie was proud of his team's fightback from a 16-point deficit.

"We continue to find ways of winning games when we're not performing at a level," he said.

"We did a great job defending them in the half court but they monstered us on the glass in the first half. Our guys battled and then different guys stepped up in different moments so it was a collective win that's for sure."

The JackJumpers blew the game open with a 13-0 run early in the second period, including a pair of three-pointers to MVP fancy Milton Doyle on his return after the passing of his father.

The JackJumpers were still up by eight at the half and Crawford threatened to blow it open when he hit consecutive threes in the third.

But the 'Cats responded with the last six points to cut the deficit to three heading into the fourth quarter.

Magnay helped turn the game back Tasmania's way in the fourth when he had a dunk up one end, a block on Pinder up the other and then grabbed a critical offensive board, one of six for the game.

It all set up the thrilling finish with the 12,600 strong Wildcats home crowd going home happy after another heart-stopping finale.

JackJumpers coach Scott Roth was philosophical as his team prepares to host the Sydney Kings on Sunday.

"It was exciting and I loved it but they made a few more plays down the stretch than we did," he said.

"That's basketball, I thought it was great to be in it and give them a lot of credit. We just didn't finish a few plays there at the end and the basketball gods sometimes reward you, and sometimes they don't."