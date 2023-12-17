Taipans win a thriller over fast-finishing Bullets

Open Extended Reactions

Mitch Norton's attempted game-winner was released a fraction of a second after the final buzzer and Cairns have hung on to beat Brisbane 102-101 in an epic finish to their NBL derby.

The Queensland rivalry ignited again in the second meeting between the sides since Bullets star Aron Baynes was hit with a five-game suspension for his altercation with Taipans players and coach Adam Forde in early October.

Both teams were coming off heavy losses and it was Cairns who started brightest in enemy territory at Nissan Arena on Sunday, skipping away to a 35-17 advantage by quarter time.

The visitors led by as much as 22 points during the third term and maintained a double-figure buffer in a dominant display throughout the first three periods.

But the margin was slashed as Bullets veteran Sobey (24 points) caught fire early in the final term.

The Taipans celebrate a bucket against the Bullets. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Baynes and Cairns star Tahjere McCall (25 points, nine assists) both fouled out in the dying stages and Sam Mennenga missed a three that would have confirmed the visitors' win with a few seconds remaining.

But Brisbane rebounded and Sobey drove hard towards the basket before dishing out to a wide-open Norton, who sunk his shot after the buzzer sounded.

It was too late for the Bullets, who have now lost six consecutive home games to their rivals over a three-year period.

McCall scored nine of his points in the final quarter in a vital contribution for the Taipans as Sobey dragged his side back into the contest with 14 points for the term.

Bul Kuol (19 points), Mennenga (18) and Patrick Miller (17) were also influential as all five of the Taipans' starters scored in double figures.

Josh Bannan registered 15 points and 10 rebounds on his return from a stint on the sidelines recovering from concussion for Brisbane, while Norton and Isaac White added 13 points each.

The Bullets' hulking 220cm centre Rocco Zikarsky gave a taste of his defensive capabilities with four huge blocks.

Cairns (6-9) have now gone six games in December without posting consecutive wins or losses, while Brisbane (6-8) are still clinging to their spot in the top six.

Unusually, the away team has won each of the three Queensland derby encounters so far this season, with one left to play in Cairns on January 21.