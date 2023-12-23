Hawks cop NBL hammering as Tassie bounce back

Open Extended Reactions

The Tasmania JackJumpers have snapped back to form with Jordan Crawford and Will Magnay dominant as they trounced Illawarra 100-89.

A pair of last-round NBL losses had dented the side's top-two hopes and Scott Roth's men took their disappointment out on the Hawks.

They restricted the hosts to just 10 points in the first quarter on Saturday, Magnay and Crawford then providing the offensive flourish as the lead hit 25 late in the second term.

Illawarra had found their groove with wins over Perth and South East Melbourne in the last two weeks.

But Justin Tatum's side had no answer for the JackJumpers, who won the rebound count 46-33.

Crawford (20 points) relished any open space, torching the Hawks with three-of-seven triples while Magnay was a problem around the rim.

He had 13 points and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes, flushing an incredible one-handed jam after rolling to the rim and somehow catching a lob pass between two flying Illawarra defenders.

Still on a minute restriction as he returns from a foot injury, Magnay's only issue was at the free-throw line.

The forward went 1-of-6 from the stripe and his side managing just 6-of-13 for the afternoon.

The JackJumpers hit triple figures for the first time in 10 games despite a quiet night from regular go-to Milton Doyle (nine points).

"I love watching what Will Magnay's doing out there," teammate Jack McVeigh said.

"He's been working hard and we get to see glimpses."

McVeigh said any complacency that had crept in last week had disappeared.

"You don't want to say that, but it naturally happens," he said.

"Then you get your butt kicked (and) it gets a little more intense."

Illawarra's Sam Froling (22 points, 11 rebounds) had earlier produced his own contender for dunk of the season, launching over Majok Deng.

Froling battled hard for the hosts, while Tyler Harvey (12 points, five assists) continued his good form and Gary Clark finished with 18 points.

But some sharp final-quarter shooting from Clint Steindl (15 points, five-of-seven triples) ensured any thoughts of a comeback were emphatically snuffed out.

"First half, we were the old Hawks," Clark said.

"I don't know what it was. As a leader I'll take full responsibility.

"It's not going to be enough to just do the right thing; you need that extra level of intensity and effort and execution and we lacked that in the first two quarters."

The Hawks will need to regroup quickly ahead of a Christmas Day evening clash with Sydney, while the JackJumpers host the Phoenix in Hobart earlier in the day.