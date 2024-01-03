WNBL Round 10 preview: Cross-town rivals open new year with a bang

Open Extended Reactions

The new year is upon us, and that means the last leg of the regular season is in full swing. The top four is anything but certain so it's anyone's game, but teams will need to put their foot down if they are serious about being in finals. Buckle up for the Round 10 schedule, we can expect teams to start the new year the same way they ended it, with a bang!

Player to watch

Jocelyn Willoughby - Adelaide Lightning

In what has been a very inconsistent season for the Adelaide Lightning, they have only six more rounds and eight more games to make things happen. The chances are low, as they sit second last on the ladder, however, anything could happen, and if they bring their A-game they can shake up the competition.

A strong player for the Lightning, but who hasn't quite found her rhythm this season, is Jocelyn Willoughby. Last year she proved how valuable she could be to her Sydney Flames team and has had her moments this season too. However, for her team to succeed this week she will need to step it up a notch. The pressure usually sits on the likes of Isabel Borlase and Brianna Turner, but Willoughby has the potential to play a strong defensive role, while also acting as an offensive threat. Either way, she needs to have an impact if her team is going have any chance this round.

Key matchup

Maddy Rocci vs. Jade Melbourne

In what will be the Flyers second game of the round, the UC Capitals will want to make the most of their fresh legs, and the Flyers' tired ones, likely coming out with as much pace as possible. In saying that, considering the strength of their opponent, they should be careful to not rush and make bad shot choices.What will be the real contest of this game is the matchup between two point guards vying for Opals' team selection.

Jocelyn Willoughby of the Lightning drives to the basket Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Maddy Rocci may be known for her strength defensively, but Jade Melbourne's speed and power to make big plays will prove a challenge for her. Melbourne's ability to fly by someone but also nail crazy step back triples makes it a tough ask for any defender. Rocci will need to ensure she stays out of foul trouble, but it goes both ways. Recently, Melbourne has found herself fouled out towards the end of the game. If Rocci attacks her offensively, she may have a chance of restricting her influence by getting her out of the game.

The Flyers have a more experienced line up, but the Caps have proven that their grit and energy can be enough, their teamwork shining through. It will ultimately come down to how each point guard leads their team - their role vital to their team's success.

Game of the week

Melbourne Boomers vs. Southside Flyers

Cross-town rivals the Melbourne Boomers and Southside Flyers will face off as Round 10's Game of the Week. The teams may have changed over the years, but the rivalry remains and with finals on the horizon, this adds more fuel to the fire.

The Boomers have been pushed out of the top four, so another loss will be detrimental to their campaign. Now that Jordin Canada is back in the line-up, she will be looked at to lead her team to an important win. Sara Blicavs will need to be on top of her game, and defensive pests Aimee Rocci and Monique Conti should be prepared to jump in and add an extra element of pressure.

Keely Froling and Naz Hillman will have their hands full trying to stop Mercedes Russell and Lauren Jackson, but if they can limit their input then they are more likely to be successful and get the win. Look out for Nyadiew Puoch to step up in this game, off the back of an impressive performance last week. She has the power to make a real difference for her Flyers team.

SCHEDULE:

Melbourne Boomers vs. Southside Flyers, 3rd Jan via ESPN

Townsville Fire vs. Perth Lynx, 3rd Jan via 9NOW

Adelaide Lightning vs. Sydney Flames, 5th Jan via 9NOW

Southside Flyers vs. UC Capitals, 6th Jan via 9NOW

Sydney Flames vs. Melbourne Boomers, 7th Jan via 9NOW

Bendigo Spirit vs. Townsville Fire, 7th Jan via 9NOW

Perth Lynx vs. Adelaide Lightning, 7th Jan via 9NOW