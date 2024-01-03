Every NBL team's New Year's resolution

Open Extended Reactions

It's a new year, so naturally it made sense to go through some resolutions.

The turn of the new year is a mere formality for NBL teams, who simply play through it as the midway point in the season is now behind us. There's no rest, or time away for the holiday. If anything, there's more basketball than ever.

So, as we approach the pointy end of the 2023-24 NBL regular season, it felt apt to find a New Year's Resolution for each team; it can be something that team should be aiming to achieve, or a thing to avoid en route to potential title contention.

Melbourne United: Don't let complacency take over

We've been saying it ad nauseam, but United has consistently demonstrated throughout this season that they're the best team in the NBL. They have the best offence and defence in the league, top end talent you can trust, size, and really impressive depth. Dean Vickerman's team cruised to an impressive start to the season -- going into their New Year's Eve game with a league-leading 14-4 record -- so they quickly emerged as the team to beat.

Then, they lost to the Taipans on the road. It was a very un-United type of performance -- they were loose defensively; unable to contain Patrick Miller, while being slow on rotations -- and the first of a seven-game road trip. Sure, United will be the favourite going into every single one of those games, but being on the road has its challenges; and, while it seems as though it's extremely unlikely they'll relinquish their spot atop the NBL ladder, they don't want to flirt with it.

You'd trust the veterans on United to keep egos in check, but it bears repeating, especially in this league: until you've lifted the trophy, you haven't achieved anything.

Sydney Kings: No more coasting

It's actually frustrating to continue pointing to this but it seems to be true: the only thing holding the Kings' back from a three-peat are themselves.

Again, it sounds too simplistic. Whatever. The Kings are supremely talented and have the personnel and depth to be a defensive-minded title-contender this NBL season. The problem is all of that elite talent has developed a tendency to jump out to huge leads, then coast. It means their games turn to rushed shots, and then the effort on the defensive end diminishes.

That's how you pick up some wins here and there, but not how you win a championship in this league. Being a bottom-four defence -- though they're among a group in the middle of the back in Defensive Rating -- isn't good enough for a team that has shown glimpses of being an elite team on that end of the floor. Mahmoud Abdelfattah acknowledged it after the Kings' win over the Taipans: whatever defensive scheme the team is in, the effort is what's dictating the success. If they can lock in on that, then they can win it all.

Tasmania JackJumpers: Help Milton Doyle re-find his form

The regimented way in which the JackJumpers operate means their floor should remain steady, but Milton Doyle's dip in form has severely impacted their ceiling. It was the beginning of December when Doyle traveled back to the United States for a short period of time for a personal matter, and, while he only missed one game, he's yet to come close to returning to the MVP level of play he exhibited to open the season.

Doyle went from averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 assists per game on respectable shooting splits over his first 13 games, to 12 points and 4.0 assists a contest -- with his efficiency taking a considerable dip -- over his last five games. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that the JackJumpers have lost four of their last five games, with the team also lacking the defensive effectiveness they seemingly found mid-season. The JackJumpers are a fine team, and should stick in the play-in area of the NBL ladder despite this recent dip, but any chance of them being a title contender rides with Doyle returning to an All-NBL level of play. They'll be hoping he finds it in the new year.

The regimented way in which the JackJumpers operate means their floor should remain steady, but Milton Doyle's dip in form has severely impacted their ceiling. Steve Bell/Getty Images

Perth Wildcats: Find some rest for Bryce Cotton

It should be noted here that Cotton has led the NBL in minutes every season since 2018-19, so this isn't new for him. This season, the 31-year-old is averaging 37.9 minutes a game, which leads the league by a significant margin; the next highest is Patrick Miller at 32.4 minutes a game. Still, while Cotton has made a habit of being an iron man out there, you have to wonder what's actually sustainable going down to the wire in a season.

The Perth Wildcats' resurgence this season has been largely on the back of incredible play from Cotton; over the past 11 games, of which they've won nine, he's averaging a league-leading 28.1 points, to go with 4.2 assists a game, shooting 37 percent from downtown. There have been some changes that led to the Wildcats' turnaround, but it's primarily been Cotton's play lifting this team. So, in a recent game against the 36ers and with the Wildcats cruising to a win, it was odd to see Cotton on the floor deep into the fourth quarter, trying to avoid a rogue Alex Starling diving for the ball near his legs.

Ideally, Cotton isn't put in those compromising situations when the result of the contest is already decided; he's far too important to the success of this franchise. Making sure the three-time MVP isn't burnt out by the end of the season is also important. The Wildcats should absolutely do all they can to lock in a top-two seed -- and, yes, teams should probably be playing their primary players more minutes in general -- but there's a way to do it sustainably. Even if it's stealing a few minutes with Ben Henshall out there, or throwing Kristian Doolittle at the two-spot for a moment, buying some extra rest for Cotton could go a long way toward making sure he's primed to be more effective for longer come the postseason.

Brisbane Bullets: Share the love

There are some things to like about how the Bullets have reshaped themselves after multiple years dwelling in mediocrity: the culture within has improved, they're a reliable defensive team, and seemingly have a sustainable plan for the future. What has been poor for much of the season, though, is their offence.

Justin Schueller's team is bottom-two in the NBL in offence -- only above Adelaide -- and, as much as success in the league has historically been dictated by effectiveness on the other side of the floor, you still need to put the ball in the hole. Nathan Sobey is their best scorer, averaging 20 points per game, but does it on volume and low efficiency. No-one else on the team averages more than 12 points per game, and they're the worst three-point shooting in the league (28.1 percent).

The thing is: they have the personnel to overcome those things. The eye test says the Bullets have among the worst shot quality in the NBL, and you can probably put that down to a lack of advantage creators on the perimeter: guys who can, for example, consistently get two feet in the paint to draw defenders and create good quality looks. Can that be Sobey? Could the Bullets draw that out of Shannon Scott and Mitch Norton to create better looks for their very capable three-point shooters? It's more sustainable than the iso-ball that creeps in, so it should be the priority to end this season.

Cairns Taipans: Keep trusting the process

Adam Forde and the Taipans know they have to operate in a unique way compared to other teams to be successful. That means having different expectations and recruitment methods with regard to roster construction, which then bleeds into the general processes that come with growth over the course of the season.

The Taipans are going through the rollercoaster most would have expected from a relatively young and inexperienced team that has intriguing talent. The key is not giving up on that young talent. Emily Barker/Getty Images

The Taipans are going through the rollercoaster most would have expected from a relatively young and inexperienced team that has intriguing talent. Sam Waardenburg is going through a version of a sophomore slump, Taran Armstrong is still figuring out how to be effective as a pro, Sam Mennenga has taken time to find his spots in the NBL, while Patrick Miller and Tahjere McCall can only carry things for so long.

The bad thing is that those things affect wins and losses, which can impact morale. The good thing is that all of those things should be expected, and there's reason to believe the grass is greener on the other side. We're already seeing the fruits of that with Mennenga's impressive play of late, as well as more and more glimpses from Armstrong. The key is not giving up on that young talent; Forde hasn't, and won't -- and so he shouldn't -- so you'd bet on all of them trending in the right direction sooner than later.

South East Melbourne Phoenix: Keep those top four guys healthy

The Phoenix's margin for error is extremely narrow these days. The injury to Craig Moller, in particular, really hurt their already-dubious depth, while the team's primary players feel like a house of cards. The top-four guys on that team -- Mitch Creek, Alan Williams, Gary Browne, and Abdel Nader -- are, in a vacuum, an extremely talented core, but there's some volatility there. Creek is coming off a knee injury that had him miss multiple games, Williams got banged up in the Phoenix's last loss and didn't look 100 percent from that point on, while Nader is still working his way back into basketball form after two years away from the sport.

Great players miss games all the time, but Mike Kelly's team just doesn't have the depth to make up for any potential losses, all while the Phoenix's spot in the top-six becomes more and more precarious. The Phoenix can't afford to play many more games without that quartet on the floor together, so figuring out how to sustain the health of those four guys is supremely important as the postseason draws nearer.

New Zealand Breakers: Find all the reps in the world with Will McDowell-White and Zylan Cheatham on the floor together

The Breakers are slowly but surely taking shape. They're largely healthy for the first time this season -- though Finn Delany (calf) remains out -- Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Anthony Lamb are guiding what's looking like the NBL's best offence right now, while Mantas Rubštavičius is providing a significant two-way impact. The thing is: these Breakers don't seem close to their ceiling yet. A big part of reaching that sky-high potential is getting repetitions into McDowell-White and Cheatham; both of whom have been injured during stretches of this season, and are the keys to unlocking the best of this team.

In those two guys, you have one of the league's elite point guards and one of its elite big-men, who have the potential to develop an unstoppable partnership; with McDowell-White's creation and Cheatham's athleticism, they could be the best pick-and-roll duo in the league. Getting more reps into Cheatham is particularly important, given his ability to play the five-spot on a team that's still searching for its best option at that position. If Mody Maor can continue to get minutes into those two elite-level players as the regular season comes to an end, the Breakers will be positioned unbelievably well going into playoff basketball.

Illawarra Hawks: Start the extension discussions with Justin Tatum

The Hawks don't want to rush into this decision, but we're approaching a point where Tatum has earned himself another go round.

Tatum took over as interim head coach of the Hawks just nine games into the season -- Jacob Jackomas had led them to a 2-7 record -- and has since gone 5-2 in his time at the helm. During that stretch, the Hawks have been a top-three defence, and gotten more effective production out of all three of their imports.The significant improvement hasn't entirely been about the head coaching change, but it's pretty clear that Tatum has the ear of this roster, who are leaning heavily into the style of play he's trying to implement.

The Hawks have rushed into an extension of a head coach before, so there's no real desire to jump at what, theoretically, could be an extended honeymoon period for Tatum. That notwithstanding, we're at a point where Tatum's probably earned another year with the group. His price won't 'go up', per se -- that's generally not a thing; no other team in the NBL is going to enter the market for Tatum's services, and he has a close connection to the Hawks' ownership -- but there'd be some value in locking in that head coach to create some stability going forward. As soon as the season comes to an end, it'd be smart for the Hawks' decision-makers to begin those talks as imminently as humanly possible.

The Hawks don't want to rush into this decision, but we're approaching a point where Justin Tatum has earned himself another go round after taking on the head coach role nine games into the season. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Adelaide 36ers: Overhaul the basketball ops department

This one seems like a brainer but it bears repeating.

The 36ers have already moved on from CJ Bruton, but their issues on the court haven't really improved in any measurable way. The roster construction was poor from the start, and there's no-one among this group who'd be a top-three player on a winning team. Scott Ninnis is doing his best, given the circumstances, but he's not the long-term fix for this franchise; and the decision-makers in Adelaide feel the same way. There needs to be a top-down revolution of basketball decision-making within the 36ers: both a general manager of basketball and a head coach, with the priority for both being a demonstration of the fostering of good relationships around the sport in Australia. Right now, players don't have a reason to sign in Adelaide; so, give them one.