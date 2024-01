Doyle fires JackJumpers back to NBL winners' list

Milton Doyle returned to his MVP contending level form and the Tasmania JackJumpers bounced back from a couple of NBL losses to beat the Cairns Taipans 103-86.

With both teams locked in a battle over one of the NBL play-in positions, the clash at MyState Bank Arena took on extra significance.

It was the JackJumpers who regained some form and confidence.

Following losses to South East Melbourne Phoenix and New Zealand Breakers, the JackJumpers were looking to avoid a third straight home defeat against a Snakes team fresh off beating league-leading Melbourne United.

By the end of the first quarter, the JackJumpers had opened up a 29-20 advantage thanks to late three balls to Sean Macdonald (12 points) and Lachlan Barker.

Bobi Klintman of the Taipans blocks the shot of Milton Doyle of the Jackjumpers Steve Bell/Getty Images

Tasmania were still on top 51-41 at the half-time break with Doyle back in form with 12 first-half points while as a team they shot 56 per cent from the field to just 41 from the Taipans.

The home team blew the game wide open in the third period and late in the piece went on a 20-5 scoring run with the lead growing to as much as 24.

Despite a brief scare with Taran Armstrong (18 points, seven rebounds, four assists) leading the Taipans in the fourth quarter, the JackJumpers scored nine straight points with a couple of dunks from the returning Will Magnay (nine points, four rebounds, three assists) the exclamation point.

The win improves Tasmania to 11-9 in third position with Doyle delivering 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

He had plenty of help too with Marcus Lee producing 16 points, Anthony Drmic 11 to go with eight rebounds and Jordon Crawford nine points and seven assists.

Cairns remain just outside a top-six spot at 9-12.

Along with the career-best night from rookie Armstrong, Tahjere McCall ended up with 20 points and six assists, Next Star Bobi Klintman 16 points and five rebounds, and Sam Mennenga nine points and eight boards.

It was a rough night for in-form guard Patrick Miller who had just four points with four turnovers on 2-of-11 shooting.