It feels like every round of the WNBL has been jam packed, and that was no different in round 10. The Townsville Fire will breathe a sigh of relief, having found their mojo again, winning two from two this round and now only one game away from securing a spot in the finals. The Melbourne Boomers had similar success this week, a feat that crosstown rivals the Southside Flyers cannot relate to, finishing with two losses for the round. Not all teams can perform in crunch time, and a couple were reminded this round when bottom ranked teams the UC Capitals and the Adelaide Lightning proved they weren't going down this season without a fight.

Most exciting game of the round - Adelaide Lightning vs. Sydney Flames

The Sydney Flames may not be a top four team, but considering their recent form, this was an impressive performance by the Adelaide Lightning. The Lightning began at a disadvantage, considering Lauren Mansfield was sitting out with an injury to her back.

Not known for their depth, this put pressure on the remaining players to step it up. One player that took it upon herself was Lizzy Tonks, she shot very well from the field and ended up being the top scorer with 15.

The Lightning managed to hold a lead during the first half, but by three quarter time they had fallen behind and were not looking strong ahead of the final term. It was Jocelyn Willoughby, however, who really gave them a boost in the fourth.

It was a timely run considering the slow start she had. A key component to their win would have to be their ability to limit Lauren Nicholson's impact.

The inside presence of Brianna Turner allowed guards to really stick on her as they knew they key was protected.

Monique Conti of the Boomers competes for the ball against Paige Bradley of the Flames Matt King/Getty Images

Surprise of the round - UC Capitals defeating Southside Flyers

It's controversial to call this result as a surprise, we know all too well just how good the UC Capitals can be, but regardless, it still counts as an upset. The way the game began, you might not have expected this outcome, however, the determined Caps persisted.

Lauren Jackson started the game for the Southside Flyers in an all too familiar fashion - the GOAT doing GOAT things. The Caps did not have an answer for her, Alex Fowler had early foul trouble and even the return of Alex Bunton could not prevent Jackson's trademark fade away. Jade Melbourne struggled early, with Maddy Rocci getting the better of her, but bounced back - her dogged character refusing to give up.

Alex Sharp and Nicole Munger have continued to act as consistent pillars for the Caps, but a revived Gemma Potter was in action for this game and afforded her team energy when they needed it the most, her defence turning into offence.

Player of the round - Monique Conti

There's no need to introduce Monique Conti, known for being a star dual athlete, it's rare to be surprised to see that she is excelling in sport. However, her AFLW career has taken centre stage in the last year, as she sat out the past season of NBL1.

It was exciting to see her sign with the Melbourne Boomers, but as the past few years have shown, her role has been a lot more reduced. But as the season continues, she has reminded us of what she is truly capable of.

She was the difference in the Boomers' game against the Southside Flyers this round, her speed and athleticism demonstrating just how handy she can be. Able to shoot from deep and beat players off the dribble, not to mention being a nightmare to opposing guards on defence - she can ignite a team with her energy, and that is just what she did.

Shooting at 57%, she had 17 points and four steals to her name, thank to her the Boomers were able to get an important win.

RESULTS:

Melbourne Boomers defeated Southside Flyers, 67-71

Townsville Fire defeated Perth Lynx, 104-91

Adelaide Lightning defeated Sydney Flames, 74-67

Southside Flyers defeated by UC Capitals, 65-75

Sydney Flames defeated by Melbourne Boomers, 55-62

Bendigo Spirit defeated by Townsville Fire, 72-86

Perth Lynx defeated Adelaide Lightning, 84-68