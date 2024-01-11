Open Extended Reactions

The Illawarra Hawks have publicly backed import Gary Clark after the former NBA forward was charged with drink driving.

The NBL club's American recruit was charged last Sunday with driving under the influence.

A club statement on Friday, just hours before the team's clash with the Tasmania JackJumpers in Hobart, confirmed the charge.

Hawks basketball boss Mat Campbell said Clark had cooperated with NSW police, immediately advised the club of the charge and that the 29-year-old had his full support.

He did not say if Clark would remain available to play, with Basketball Australia to determine any playing-related sanctions now it has been referred to the national body's integrity unit.

The Hawks also play the Bullets in Brisbane on Sunday and Clark is yet to appear in court to face the charge.

"The situation is unprecedented for Gary and out of character," Campbell said.

"The Hawks will support him in every way possible during this difficult time."

Clark has averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists, shooting at 47 per cent from the field for the Hawks.

The club has improved to 8-9 to sit sixth and surge into contention since assistant Justin Tatum took over from the axed coach Jacob Jackomas earlier this season.

Clark suited up for five NBA teams across five years, including a play-off run with Orlando in 2020.