Cotton, Wildcats keep winning run over Creek's Phoenix

The superstars came to play but it was the Perth Wildcats who prevailed against South East Melbourne Phoenix in a 100-79 NBL win.

The Wildcats were back at RAC Arena on Saturday for the first time since December 15, and while the roof stayed closed despite the hot conditions the 12,859 in attendance were treated to quite a show.

Bryce Cotton is firming for a fourth MVP award and he was unstoppable for Perth with 12 points in the first quarter and 26 to half-time.

That had the Wildcats leading 56-39 at the break with the Phoenix missing their opening 11 field goal attempts.

But Mitch Creek's team never gave up. The South East Melbourne captain helped his team score the first nine points of the third quarter to make it a contest.

But whenever Phoenix got close, Cotton had the answers. When he knocked down a seventh triple with five and-a-half minutes to play, the 'Cats led by 16 and the game was done.

They went on to win by 21 to make it four on the trot and remain locked into second position at 13-7.

Cotton finished with 34 points, six rebounds and two assists and now averages a dominant 29.1 points over the last 12 games.

Tai Webster thrived with the sagging defence applied on him for 20 points and four assists, with Keanu Pinder adding 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for Perth.

The Phoenix were still without imports Gary Browne and Abdel Nader and have now lost six of the last seven to remain outside the top six at 9-12.

Creek did what he could to inspire the Phoenix finishing with 36 points and seven rebounds.

He just didn't receive enough support with Alan Williams contributing 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Ayre 10 points and four assists with 17 turnovers compounding matters.