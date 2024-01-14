Open Extended Reactions

As we get closer to finals, the ladder standings continue to change drastically. The Townsville Fire may have a definite spot, but where they sit is still in limbo. As for the rest of the competition, the race is on to do enough to either squeeze in or hold their place in the top four.

If this round showed us anything, it was just how hard teams are grinding to win games late in the season. In Round 11, teams realised just how close the competition is. The Fire and the Melbourne Boomers split the weekend with a win a piece, the Boomers going down by 12 initially, only to get an emphatic 36-point win in their next meeting. The Perth Lynx was handed two losses, and the Bendigo Spirit held their own going two from two.

Game of the round - Sydney Flames vs. Perth Lynx

It may have been their second game of the round, but it was presumed that the Lynx would bounce back, disappointed by their first hit out. Instead, they were met by a determined and tenacious Sydney Flames team, who were playing for more than just a win next to their name.

It was a gritty effort, the score relatively even throughout the game, but towards the end it looked as if the Lynx might pull away. Thanks to some extra fight on the rebounds and a huge performance from Cayla George, that wasn't the case. The Lynx is not an easy team to beat, they hit some big shots and Amy Atwell continued to find ways of getting fouled on the three-point line, even making a four-point play at one stage.

We saw some impressive work from Didi Richards, who has found her feet and is growing in confidence. However, it was the performance from Paige Bradley, a player that is usually behind the scenes, that made the difference. Her ability to knock down the three and be a threat on offence was instrumental, as it meant players like George and Lauren Nicholson were able to get free.

Lauren Jackson of the Flyers shoots under pressure from Emma Clarke of the Flames Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Surprise of the round - Perth Lynx lose to UC Capitals

What surprised everyone this week was to see the Perth Lynx drop to fourth on the ladder after suffering two losses this round, both to teams sitting below them. Their team has been impacted by the loss of Aari McDonald to injury, however, the past couple of weeks they have proven they are just as good without.

In their first game of the round, the up-and-coming UC Capitals got the best of them. At first, the Caps players were getting a sense of déjà vu as Amy Atwell started the game in fine form, with 16 points in the first quarter! Atwell was the main reason they fell to the Lynx last time they played, and it wasn't a good sign that they couldn't stop her this time.

However, the Caps' players lifted their performance and showed a bit of flare back at Atwell and the Lynx. Jade Melbourne seemed rather quiet on the offensive end, but she stood up when it mattered - hitting the game winning shot in style and finishing with a near triple-double of 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Player of the round - Lauren Jackson

Turning back the clock, Lauren Jackson is starring for her Southside Flyers team. Being such a celebrated player and a role model to many players in this league, you might think her game would be scouted. Yet time and time again, Jackson has reminded us just how good she is.

After some inconsistent last few rounds, the Flyers were lucky that Jackson was in such great form against the Sydney Flames, a team that is steadily gaining momentum. Often playing restricted minutes, at times her impact can be limited, but in this game, she was hot from the get-go and was able to play a solid 30 minutes, leading her team over the line in what was a close game.

RESULTS:

Bendigo Spirit defeated Adelaide Lightning, 96-68

Melbourne Boomers defeated by Townsville Fire, 57-69

UC Capitals defeated Perth Lynx, 81-75

Southside Flyers defeated Sydney Flames, 79-73

Melbourne Boomers defeated Townsville Fire, 94-58

Sydney Flames defeated Perth Lynx, 87-84

Bendigo Spirit defeated UC Capitals, 88-66