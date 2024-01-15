Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday with the weekend's action in the books, so it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

THE SYDNEY KINGS' WIN OVER NEW ZEALAND ON SUNDAY WAS A MAJOR TURNING POINT FOR THEIR THREE-PEAT CHASE

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

I'm happy to take a chance on this and call it a storyline, even though it was just one game. All the pressure was on Sydney, not just from a season point of view, but from the fans, media and within the locker room. What impressed me so much from Sydney in this game was the clear difference in attitude and mindset on the floor. They looked locked in on defence and played with aggression all over the floor. That was the Sydney Kings many of us expected to see a whole lot by this point of the season. It could be exactly what that team needs to start to string together something special.

Kane Pitman: Headline.

It simply must be a headline. Let's not forget that the Kings had a 19-point win over Cairns two weeks ago and followed that up with three consecutive meek performances (and losses) against Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. Mahmoud Abdelfattah continues to swing changes with the lineup searching for some semblance of consistency and while the effort appeared to go up a few notches, the team sat in a zone defence for the majority of the first half when there was any hope of a contest. Will better teams let them get away with that like the Breakers did on Sunday?

Matchups with Perth and Melbourne in the next three will be incredibly fun because the incredibly talented Kings roster should still be in prove it mode right now.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.

The Kings' win over the Breakers was absolutely a step in the right direction. They were more active defensively, played downhill a whole lot more, and their stars were assertive. It very well could be the type of win they need to shift the tides and string together multiple quality wins. It could also be a flash in the pan. The win was a tremendous start to a potential turnaround, but one game isn't enough to constitute a drastic shift. Let's see them play with this level of force in consecutive games before we crown them.

TASMANIA'S FOURTH QUARTER ISSUES WILL COST THEM IN THE PLAYOFFS

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

If you remember back to this point in the last two seasons since Tasmania joined the league and they were one of the most clutch teams around. Even when they looked down and out, in the fourth quarter they just knew they could grind out wins on the defensive end. Fast forward to this season and whilst they still have some of the best closers in the league offensively, like Milton Doyle, there are some big concerns on the other side of the ball in the clutch moments. That heartbreaking loss to Brisbane would have stung the JackJumpers a whole lot, but the fact they had two fouls to give and just waited and let Chris Smith rise up into his shot was far from ideal. Tasmania have enough pieces to cause issues in the finals, but they need to find a winning formula defensively in the dire moments.

Kane Pitman: Headline.

I could be bordering on irrational in my faith for this Tasmania squad, but I choose to be glass half full about the recent run of losses. 2-6 over their last eight games, each of the six losses have come by single digits, with three of those coming with one possession margins. While Hooley talks about JackJumper traits, the one that has stuck throughout this season is that they are as difficult as any team in the league to blow out. For all the talk of the JackJumpers defence, they are third in the league for defensive efficiency and second on the offensive end. On a night to night basis, they are as reliable as any in the chasing pack behind Melbourne (and now Perth has to be in this bracket), but now it's just about cleaning up the final few minutes and yeah....a little bit of luck wouldn't go astray.

Olgun Uluc: Headline.

I think there are holes in what the JackJumpers are bringing to the table this season, but fourth quarter execution isn't the thing I'm really concerned about. There are some issues with depth, and with their size staying on the floor, and how their two superstars play alongside each other effectively, and how they guard the perimeter generally. Those are all really issues that caps this team's ceiling but, even with all of that, they've still been one of the best teams on both ends of the floor all season. There's a level of consistency you get with these JackJumpers and, as Kane noted, it's why we rarely ever see them get blown out. These fourth quarter issues don't seem symptomatic; it feels more like Doyle finding his rhythm and spots again since returning from the U.S., and working with Jordon Crawford with regard to where shots are coming from down the stretch. Getting a flow with those two guys feels like the thing that'll then trickle down into everything else figuring itself out at the end of games.

A VASILJEVIC-HUMPHRIES LOCAL DUO CAN LEAD ADELAIDE BACK TO THE POSTSEASON NEXT YEAR

Peter Hooley: Storyline.

If Adelaide can lock away an elite local shooter and a dominant big man, it is a really promising foundation on which they can build a team around. Isaac Humphries has been nothing short of phenomenal lately and he has shown the entire league that he is one of, if not the best and most consistent big man in NBL24. He made the comments himself about getting rid of the injury narrative and he's right. That is a thing of the past and we should all focus on how good he has been for Adelaide in their rollercoaster season. Slotting in an elite shooter like DJ Vasiljevic in that mix and all of a sudden Adelaide could roll out a very dangerous starting five next season if they recruit the right pieces.

Kane Pitman: Storyline.

Humphries has been one of the feel-good stories in the back half of the season. In 36 appearances with Melbourne United last season and Adelaide this year until the head coaching change, Humphries was averaging 7.3 shots per game. Since Scott Ninnis took the helm, Humphries is averaging 13.6 shot attempts per game and finishing 54 percent of those tries. The big fella is re-establishing himself as one of the premier big men in Australia and let's just think about some of the championship cores of recent years. Jock Landale and Chris Goulding. Nick Kay and Bryce Cotton. Xavier Cooks and Jaylen Adams. A dominant big man and guard duo is a key ingredient. Adelaide has the nucleus. If possible, don't let them go.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline.

It'd be an ideal start, that's for sure. There's one caveat, though, and that's for the 36ers to also put an elite import point guard next to them. Think of a Derrick Walton Jr. type: someone who's going to be an elite pick-and-roll player with Humphries, who's been this 36ers team's most effective and reliable player, and who'll find Vasiljevic on the wings. Kane and Pete have spoken about Humphries re-emerging as one of the best bigs in Australian basketball - he's up there with Bryce Cotton as the most in-form player in the NBL right now - and Vasiljevic is a high-level shot-maker and has shown off some creation chops to be a secondary playmaker on a good NBL team. If that's the local core of these 36ers, that you can then surround with high level imports in a balanced way, it's a good start toward them re-emerging as a serious franchise. It should be priority 1 and 1A for the 36ers to start the off-season.