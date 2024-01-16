Scott Roth agrees to extension through the 2026-27 NBL season

Open Extended Reactions

Scott Roth has agreed to a contract extension to remain head coach of the Tasmania JackJumpers through the 2026-27 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

The extension would see Roth, 60, remain at the helm of the NBL's newest franchise through what would be his sixth year in Tasmania.

Roth was named the JackJumpers' inaugural head coach when the franchise entered the league for the 2021-22 season, winning the NBL's Coach of the Year award and leading his team to a Grand Final appearance in his first campaign.

He was rewarded with an extension that included a mutual option for the 2025-26 season.

This new extension, through to the 2026-27 season, is fully guaranteed with no options, sources said.

The JackJumpers followed up their inaugural season with a semi-finals appearance in the 2022-23 NBL season, and are currently third on the ladder - an 11-11 record - in the 2023-24 campaign.

Roth - a native of Cleveland, Ohio - has been at the forefront of the success of the JackJumpers since the team was added as the NBL's 10th team, with the franchise adopting his disciplined-yet-passionate demeanour.

The JackJumpers' immediate imprint on the wider community in Tasmania has been, in large part, due to Roth's proactivity in engaging with the island state.

Prior to becoming a head coach in Tasmania, Roth was an assistant coach under Trevor Gleeson at the Perth Wildcats, winning a championship in 2020.

He had significant experience as an assistant coach in the NBA - spending time with the Dallas Mavericks, Vancouver/Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Detroit Pistons - and NBA G-League before entering the NBL coaching space.

Roth had a nine-year playing career - across multiple teams across the NBA and Europe - prior to his first stint as a coach.