The road less travelled: Steph Reid's journey to the Opals

Steph Reid has taken the scenic, less travelled route to her ultimate destination, Australian Opals selection.

As a junior, the point guard from Frankston never made a state team or was picked for Australian under-age representative duties nor did she receive a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport like every other blossoming baller.

Instead, she was persistent, worked overtime and built a compelling body of work and at age 27, the Townsville Fire WNBL star will debut for Australia at next month's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil.

Reid has twice suited up for Australia in friendly fixtures, in 2022 against Japan and 2023 against China, but now will wear the green and gold for the time at FIBA level as a member of the Australia team tasked with a top-three pool finish to qualify for this year's Paris Olympics.

As a child, Reid idolised Australia's greatest ever point guard Michele Timms. Now, she has a fan in the FIBA Hall of Famer.

"Steph Reid's a really remarkable story when you look at the pathway she's taken," Timms tells ESPN.

"I think it's a really important message to kids out there, that there's more than one pathway and to stay focused on your dream. If your dream is to make the national team but you don't make a state team well, she's living proof there's still ways of getting there."

Reid is proud of her story.

As a junior, Steph Reid never made a state team or was picked for Australian under-age representative duties nor did she receive a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport like every other blossoming baller. Martin Keep/Getty Images

"I love it because it's just so unique. There's so many kids out there hanging on to make these state teams and so many will get cut so it's so cool to be able to tell them there are alternate pathways and show them it's actually possible.

"I've done a lot of coaching up in Townsville and the kids I've got to know are just riding on being selected for teams so I'm proud they can look at my story and see that you can be successful if you keep working hard."

Sometimes all you need is someone in your corner and for Reid in recent years that's been her WNBL coach and now Opals assistant Shannon Seebohm.

They've won WNBL and NBL1 championships together and spent countless hours working on and developing Reid's game.

After returning from college in the US, Reid was a development player at the Dandenong Rangers (2018-19) then Southside Flyers (2019-20) before joining Townsville for greater opportunity.

"When I was younger it was Simon Mitchell (former NBL coach) who believed in me and got me to college, then I went to college and my college coach believed in me and I've always thrived when I just have one person who believes in me against all odds," Reid explains.

"Shannon took a chance on me and has always seen so much for me, way more than I saw in myself.

"He signed me for WNBL and asked what my goals were and I said I want to go to the Olympics, I want to play for the Opals. And that's why I've stayed here every offseason because we've been working towards this goal together.

"It's so much more than individuals, tape and discussions it's 'OK, this is the plan, this is what we need to do to get you to this point so that you can tick that box and then be one step closer to this'

A text from an old colleague in Sydney alerted Seebohm to Reid back in 2018 when she was playing for her home club Frankston. At the time, Seebohm wasn't coaching in the WNBL.

Sometimes all you need is someone in your corner and for Reid in recent years that’s been her WNBL coach and now Opals assistant Shannon Seebohm. Mark Evans/Getty Images

He would first coach her at the World Uni Games before recruiting her to Townsville 18 months after receiving that text message.

"Steph's worked really hard, (I've) rebounded a lot of balls, (we've) watched a lot of film, there's been tears, there's been happiness, there's been everything," Seebohm says.

"People now say she's a great player in the WNBL but I think forget that three years ago she was a back-up point guard. It's awesome to see how quickly she's developed, all the work she's put in and sacrificed two years to stay in Townsville 12 months of the year.

"She's overcome a lot of doubt, questions over her ability and whether she can make it at the next level and now she's effectively forced the hand."

Reid was selected in the national squad for last year's FIBA Asia Cup, where the Opals won bronze in Sydney, but was a pre-tournament withdrawal through injury.

Meanwhile, she was working on finding consistency in her shot after feedback from Opal's coach Sandy Brondello following a post-WNBL season Australian camp.

When Brondello called Reid last weekend with the selection news, she cited the improvement.

"Last year I took that feedback away and was like 'OK, Shannon this can't be a reason anymore' so we need to work on it and we did.

"Sandy said it was a testament to what I've done in the offseason and how hard I've worked. She also spoke about my full court defence being something I bring consistently and hopes I can bring when I'm on the floor."

It's that defence that's also caught the attention of, and impressed, Timms.

"I mean this in the most affectionate way, she's a dog on the ball," she said.

"As an effective point guard, you've got to be a great defender and you've got to be a rebounder who can ignite the break and she does a great job on the glass at both ends, she can kick start your offense so I love that.

"People have said she might be too small but I think that’s rubbish,” Australia's greatest ever point guard Michele Timms, and Reid's hero, said of her 167cm stature. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"Her offensive game's improved as well, the way she can penetrate the paint at will and keep her poise is special as well. She can get in deep, draw contact, make a basket or she can get in deep, turn and then find the open man or dribble out. She does a really job of penetrating the paint which will be really effective for the Opals who have got some really good, big perimeter shooters."

Timms doesn't subscribe to the kind of knocks on Reid that might have halted her trajectory in the past.

"People have said she might be too small but I think that's rubbish," Timms says of Reid's 167cm stature.

"She's a great defender, is savvy enough to defend big players if she gets switched on because she's smart and got tricks up her sleeve

"I'm excited to see how she goes internationally."

Timms, Mitchell, college coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Seebohm and all those who have cheered Reid on from the side of that scenic road will be eagerly watching on as she closes in on her Olympic dream.