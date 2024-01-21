WNBL Round 12 review: Lightning produce the biggest upset of the season

Open Extended Reactions

Well, well, well, if there was one round this season that summarises the competitiveness of the competition, it was round 12.

From the get-go, every team has known they can't be complacent, but as we reach the pointy end of the season, it applies now more than ever.

A few curveballs have been thrown at the competition this week and the ladder has had a real shake up, and teams have learnt the hard way just how important it is to treat every team as a threat.

The Southside Flyers and the Sydney Flames really stepped it up this week, while the Melbourne Boomers, the Townsville Fire and Perth Lynx faced reality checks.

STAND OUT PLAYER - TESS MADGEN

Tess Madgen's return to the court could not have come at a better time of the season for her Sydney Flames team.

The Flames have had a slow start to the season, Madgen missing the majority with injury, however, she has now re-inserted herself back into the game and already made a huge difference.

Her teammates, Cayla George, Lauren Nicholson and Didi Richards, have found some brilliant form as of late, and thanks to them they were in a position where they still had a chance to make finals.

In round 12, Madgen made sure that her team would get that chance -- she returned like she had never left and assisted in her team finishing the round with two wins and a spot in the four.

Their wins may have been against the two bottom teams, but we know that doesn't mean a lot in this competition. The winning margin was significant, and Madgen scored a total of 31 points across the two games. In saying this, their spot in the four is not safe and they will need to continue to win games.

Madgen will be critical to her team; her smarts, poise, and leadership make a big difference on the court.

Tess Madgen of the Flames. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SURPRISE OF THE ROUND - 8TH BEATS 1ST

You know the saying 'it's anyone's game' rings true when the eighth-placed team beats the first-placed/reigning championship team.

This was a result that nobody would have expected.

As talented as the Adelaide Lightning are, their youth and inexperience has meant they have struggled this season and often can't compete across four quarters against the better teams. In this game, however, they played their best in the three quarters that mattered.

If you were only to watch the first quarter, you would have assumed that yet again the Lightning would be overrun, and the Townsville Fire would be too dominant. Instead, the young team found some energy and played so aggressively that the Fire were taken aback.

Initially it was Izzy Borlase as usual, but Issie Bourne, and the experienced Lauren Mansfield and Brianna Turner, took over and from then on, the Lightning were on the front foot. Even after Borlase went to the bench with an ankle injury, they held on and came away with the win.

The Fire have had some injury troubles this season, with Alice Kunek and now Amanda Zahui B out, but considering their depth of talent, they are still expected to perform so this result was definitely a surprise.

MOST EXCITING GAME - SOUTHSIDE FLYERS VS. MELBOURNE BOOMERS

The Melbourne Boomers may have secured the Michelle Timms cup for this season, but that didn't mean this game was going to be any less competitive or exciting.

This game had the potential to affect ladder standings and it was also the GOAT, Lauren Jackson's 200th WNBL game, which only added another element to the rivalry. Jackson thrived under the spotlight and had another strong game, dominating inside. She led her team, but had help from point guard Leilani Mitchell who has proven to be a real asset to this team.

Combined, they are arguably two of the most experienced players in the competition. Jackson has taken some of the pressure off Mercedes Russell, and Mitchell has done the same for Maddi Rocci. Rocci has struggled over the last few rounds, and Monique Conti gave her nothing easy today, hounding her on defence, a real pest with her hands and the speed to keep up with Rocci.

Despite a comeback in the fourth quarter and strong performances from Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon, the Boomers couldn't get over the line.

ROUND 12 RESULTS:

Southside Flyers defeated Bendigo Spirit, 84-57

Sydney Flames defeated Adelaide Lightning, 88-65

Sydney Flames defeated UC Capitals, 90-65

Townsville Fire defeated by Adelaide Lightning, 75-90

Perth Lynx defeated by Bendigo Spirit, 74-95

Melbourne Boomers defeated by Southside Flyers, 82-84