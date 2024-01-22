Headline or Storyline: Are Perth the new NBL title favourites?

Open Extended Reactions

With the weekend's action in the books, it's time to react with fire or cool the jets on some NBL takes.

Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc and Peter Hooley are here to decide... is this just a headline, or is it a genuine storyline?

THE PERTH WILDCATS HAVE OVERTAKEN MELBOURNE AS TITLE FAVOURITES

Peter Hooley: Storyline

The numbers are hard to argue. Not only are Perth right on the tail of United and ready to challenge for the top spot on the ladder, they're playing the most complete basketball of anyone in the competition. Behind Bryce Cotton, this Wildcats team is rolling and even when they're challenged like they were in Sydney, they just manage to find ways to get it done. It's definitely worth noting that United are a different team without their two bookends in Shea Ili and Jo Lual-Acuil. Certain players are heartbeats for their team and whilst Chris Goulding might be Melbourne's best player, Shea Ili is their most important and that shows with his absence. Perth may also have a better run home than United and we have seen how important home court can be for these two teams this season, which makes the end of the regular season very spicy.

Kane Pitman: Headline

There's no question United have stumbled on the road in recent weeks, but they have also had personnel issues along the way. They were dismantled by a hungry Tasmania team on the weekend, but they were without Shea Ili and Jo Lual-Acuil. Melbourne have already proven themselves as the best team in the league and should still comfortably hold the title favourites moniker, but now it becomes all about timing and luck. If United's availability issues linger to the playoffs, they will be vulnerable. One thing we do know for a fact...neither Perth nor Tasmania fear Melbourne, which makes for some high level drama in a few weeks' time.

Olgun Uluc: Headline

I'll say this: the Wildcats are absolutely right on their tails. There really isn't too much separating United and the Wildcats these days, but if I had to pick the out-and-out favourite, Dean Vickerman's team still gets the nod. The Wildcats are in inspired form right now, firing on all cylinders offensively, and they'll have the best player in any series they go into. There's still just enough reason to trust what United across the board, though: defensively, their top-end guys, and their depth. They've dropped some of these road games of late, but there haven't been any terrible indicators to push them off that top spot.

Perth Wildcats looked poised for a title run in 2024 Getty Images/ESPN

THE HONEYMOON PERIOD IS OVER FOR JUSTIN TATUM AND THE HAWKS

Peter Hooley: Storyline

Illawarra were their own worst enemy across the double loss weekend at home in Round 16. The buzzer beater from Cairns would have stung mightily, but it won't hurt as bad as watching the film and seeing how many offensive rebounds and missed free throws they had. The Hawks missed 12 at the line and gave up 18 offensive rebounds to Cairns, which led to them having 18 more FGA's. It's a cruel irony that an offensive rebound led to them losing on the buzzer. Fast forward to the game against Adelaide and it was just not the Hawks team we have seen under the first nine games from Tatum. When Gary Clark and Justin Robinson are combining for two points in an entire game, that's not ideal.

Kane Pitman: Storyline

It's been an exhausting two weeks for the Hawks. A one-point double OT win over Tasmania last round has been followed by three single digit losses in games they easily could have won. The schedule has handed Illawarra no favours, with a three-game November still one of the more puzzling scheduling decisions I've seen in recent years, setting the team up for a VERY busy run to the playoffs. Ultimately, the league is too good to start the season 3-8 and expect to dig yourself out of that type of hole. It's a shame, because this has been a really fun team to watch over the last six weeks.

play 1:42 Anthony Lamb goes off for 31 on Phoenix in Breakers' victory The New Zealand Breakers hand South East Melbourne Phoenix a 106-75 defeat off the back of Anthony Lamb's big night.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline

The Hawks were cruising for a moment there, but now reality is setting in. Yes, they found a new defensive identity under Tatum, and their talent was performing at a high level, but it was only a matter of time before they came back down to earth. The defensive numbers were a bit skewed because of some blowout wins over a horrific Phoenix lineup; take those out, and they're just a decent team on both ends of the floor. That's totally fine to be, too, but it maybe shifted the perception a bit too much. I still worry about some of the lack of perimeter creation, especially because Justin Robinson hasn't shown to be a consistent threat out there. They have the talent to be competitive in - and even win - games, but a 9-12 record is tough to climb out of.

TASMANIA ARE MOST LIKELY TO TOPPLE MELBOURNE OR PERTH IN A SEMI FINAL SERIES

Peter Hooley: Storyline

Kane refuses to let Olgun and I on the JackJumpers train, so we will just stand at the station with a clapper until playoffs. It's crazy to think Tasmania are still sitting third with all the trouble they have had closing out games in NBL24. Whilst that is something that they are trying to fix going forward, it's just more proof that this isn't a team you want to play in a three-game series. The fact that they're in nearly every game, right down to the clutch moments, means they have enough weapons to trouble teams over a series. The way Marcus Lee and Magnay are combining down low and the star import duo in the backcourt, this JackJumpers team may just quietly sneak into a Championship Series.

The JackJumpers continue to impress in NBL24 Steve Bell/Getty Images

Kane Pitman: Storyline

Of course they are. Entering last round's matchup against Melbourne United, the Jackies had lost six of their last eight games. All those losses came by single digits and four of those came by five points or fewer. On the season, the biggest winning margin over Tasmania has been eight points. This team just does not get blown out. They have the number one offense and number two defence in the league on the season, they have two All-NBL calibre offensive threats in Milton Doyle and Jordan Crawford and now some faith in the health of Will Magnay. Forget what the record tells you, the JackJumpers have been legit title threats all season and Melbourne specifically don't want anything to do with them.

Olgun Uluc: Storyline

If there's a team outside of Melbourne and Perth that I'd trust to lock it down defensively in a playoff series, while still having the offensive pieces to get over the line, it's the Tasmania JackJumpers. That, of course, is especially the case if Will Magnay is able to stay on the floor. After a horrid start defensively, the JackJumpers look to have returned to what we'd expect from a Scott Roth team on that end of the floor. While Jordon Crawford and Milton Doyle have been inconsistent night in and night out, they've demonstrated the talent and closing ability to put some level of trust in them, especially in big moments. Now, all of those things haven't led to a whole lot of wins of late, but they've been in every game they've played, so you'd never walk away thinking there were any foundational issues with the team. In a playoff environment, with a playoff pace, a healthy Tasmania isn't a team you want to face.